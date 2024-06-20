MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Italy LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ESP v ITA; Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group B match being played at the Arena AufSchalke.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain thrashed Croatia 3-0 in its opener on Saturday.
Spain thrashed Croatia 3-0 in its opener on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain thrashed Croatia 3-0 in its opener on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Retooled versions of Spain and Italy meet on Thursday in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 Group B encounter between the winners of three of the last four European Championships.

Both sides have shown a different style of football in Germany from what fans typically expect.

Spain thrashed Croatia 3-0 in its opener on Saturday playing a faster, more direct approach than the possession-based “tiki-taka” style which saw it crowned European champion in 2008 and 2012 as well as World Cup winner in 2010.

Steering clear of Italy’s traditional ‘defence-first’ Catenaccio system, Spalletti has implemented a more attack-minded approach, which it used to great effect in beating Albania 2-1 in its opener.

READ FULL PREVIEW | New look Spain and Italy meet in battle of play styles

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match kick off?
The Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, June 21 at the Arena AufSchalke.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match?
The Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live stream the Germany vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match?
The match can be live-streamed on the  SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)

