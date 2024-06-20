India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs AFG match in Super 8; Predicted lineups, squads

- June 20, 2024 16:16Predicted Lineups
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadrabn, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.
- June 20, 2024 16:02IND vs AFG match preview
How to watch India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?
The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?
The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
