Live

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs AFG match in Super 8; Predicted lineups, squads

IND vs AFG: Catch the live score and updates from India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match being played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Updated : Jun 20, 2024 16:26 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match being played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

  • June 20, 2024 16:16
    Predicted Lineups

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

    Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadrabn, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

  • June 20, 2024 16:02
    IND vs AFG match preview

    IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Spinners in focus as India faces Afghanistan in its Super 8 opener in Barbados

    India’s ability to adapt to different conditions will be put to the test in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 8 stage, which starts with a match against Afghanistan here on Thursday.

  • June 20, 2024 16:01
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    How to watch India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?

    The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?

    The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • June 20, 2024 15:58
    SQUADS

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

