India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs AFG match in Super 8; Predicted lineups, squads

LIVE STREAMING INFO

How to watch India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?

The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.