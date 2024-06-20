IND vs AFG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Kensington Oval ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records

India and Afghanistan will flag off the race the to semifinals in the first Super 8 group when they lock horns at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

The venue has hosted five matches during this edition of the T20 World Cup. Teams that have batted first have won twice while a chase has been completed only once in these five games. One game was washed out while Oman’s game against Namibia ended in a tie.

The pitch has not been as challenging for batters as seen at some other venues in this tournament. Australia’s 201 runs against England is the highest total at the ground in 2024. Teams have been able to cross 150 runs in three of the four completed matches in Barbados. The lowest score is 109 by Oman.

T20 STATS AT KENSINGTON OVAL Matches played: 29 Teams batting first won: 18 Teams batting second won: 8 Tied: 1 No Result: 2 Average 1st innings score: 161* Highest total (1st innings): West Indies 224/5 (20) vs England (2022) Lowest total (1st innings): Sri Lanka 87 all out (16.2) vs Australia (2010) * - Record for 26 completed matches where all 20 overs have been bowled.

Pitch report

The average first innings score at the ground is 161 across the 29 matches. Even this year, the mean score stands just above 157 in the four completed matches. In the wash out between Scotland and England, the former was able to register 90 runs in 10 overs.

When it comes to bowlers, pacers have been more prolific, picking 225 wickets to spinners’ 120. But the slower bowlers have been effective in controlling the scoring rate, going at an economy of 6.90 as compared to pacers’ 8.13.

The trend is similiar in this World Cup, with pacers have 37 wickets to their name at an economy of 7.54. The tweakers, on the other hand, have 17 wickets at an economy of 7.27.

Toss factor

Winning the toss and batting first has been the better option at this venue. Captains have opted to bat 12 times out of 29 games and nine of them ended up on the winning side.

However, out of the 17 times that teams have opted to field, only six have come in a winning cause.