MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AFG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Kensington Oval ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records

T20 World Cup 2024: After a tough time in the United States of America, India’s batters are expected to get friendlier pitches in the West Indies for their Super 8 fixtures.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 09:32 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Team India during a practice session ahead of its match against Afghanistan.
Team India during a practice session ahead of its match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Team India during a practice session ahead of its match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

India and Afghanistan will flag off the race the to semifinals in the first Super 8 group when they lock horns at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

The venue has hosted five matches during this edition of the T20 World Cup. Teams that have batted first have won twice while a chase has been completed only once in these five games. One game was washed out while Oman’s game against Namibia ended in a tie.

The pitch has not been as challenging for batters as seen at some other venues in this tournament. Australia’s 201 runs against England is the highest total at the ground in 2024. Teams have been able to cross 150 runs in three of the four completed matches in Barbados. The lowest score is 109 by Oman.

T20 STATS AT KENSINGTON OVAL
Matches played: 29
Teams batting first won: 18
Teams batting second won: 8
Tied: 1
No Result: 2
Average 1st innings score: 161*
Highest total (1st innings): West Indies 224/5 (20) vs England (2022)
Lowest total (1st innings): Sri Lanka 87 all out (16.2) vs Australia (2010)
* - Record for 26 completed matches where all 20 overs have been bowled.

Pitch report

The average first innings score at the ground is 161 across the 29 matches. Even this year, the mean score stands just above 157 in the four completed matches. In the wash out between Scotland and England, the former was able to register 90 runs in 10 overs.

When it comes to bowlers, pacers have been more prolific, picking 225 wickets to spinners’ 120. But the slower bowlers have been effective in controlling the scoring rate, going at an economy of 6.90 as compared to pacers’ 8.13.

The trend is similiar in this World Cup, with pacers have 37 wickets to their name at an economy of 7.54. The tweakers, on the other hand, have 17 wickets at an economy of 7.27.

Toss factor

Winning the toss and batting first has been the better option at this venue. Captains have opted to bat 12 times out of 29 games and nine of them ended up on the winning side.

However, out of the 17 times that teams have opted to field, only six have come in a winning cause.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Kensington Oval ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs West Indies Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow take ENG to comfortable 8-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Hungary’s Rossi hammers referee after Germany defeat
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs ENG: England goes top after comfortable win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Super League generates record revenue on back of England’s success
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs AFG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Kensington Oval ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs ENG: England goes top after comfortable win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20 WC; Stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Kensington Oval ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs West Indies Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow take ENG to comfortable 8-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Hungary’s Rossi hammers referee after Germany defeat
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs ENG: England goes top after comfortable win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Super League generates record revenue on back of England’s success
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment