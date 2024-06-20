After clearing the first stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 without any hiccups, Rohit Sharma’s India will face a stern challenge in the Super 8 phase as it takes on Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday.

The 2007 champions finished on top of Group A ahead of co-host USA after staying unbeaten.

While India’s batting hasn’t really shone in the adverse conditions in New York, the bowling set-up stepped up right in time, guiding the men in blue for three crucial wins.

With scores of 97, 119 and 111, India averages 109 with bat in the group stage with the last match being washed out against Canada without any ball bowled in Florida.

CHANGE IN OPENING SLOT?

The new opening pair of Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled to give India a strong start, managing only 35 runs for the first wicket across three innings. Kohli, India’s regular No. 3 batter who averages nearly 54 in T20Is at that position, has recorded scores of 1, 4, and 0 in the group stage.

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

With the change in venue from the USA to the Caribbean Islands, where scoring rates have significantly increased, India cannot afford to have an unstable top order. One possibility for India is the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal as an opener alongside Rohit, allowing Kohli to return to his preferred No. 3 spot.

The left-right combination of Jaiswal and Rohit has previously proven effective on West Indies pitches during India’s last tour for the red ball series. However, this aggressive pairing would likely require Rohit to drop Shivam Dube from the lineup.

KULDEEP IN ACTION?

India might also consider including Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the slow decks in the West Indies. While spinners have been crucial in controlling the scoring rates in Barbados, pacers have taken more wickets.

Kuldeep’s inclusion would require Rohit and the team management to reconsider the lineup. Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn’t batted in this World Cup so far, is yet to pick any wickets too.

On the other hand, Axar Patel has proven his worth with valuable contributions in the group stage. In this scenario, Kuldeep might replace Mohammed Siraj, as Rohit would likely prefer to retain Jadeja for his experience in big matches.

However, it is likely too that Rohit Sharma, who prefers stability and minimal changes during a tournament, might opt to go with an unchanged XI.

INDIA’S PREDICTED PLAYING XI VS AFGHANISTAN

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh