IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan match start time, toss, venue, details

India will face Afghanistan in its first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

India finished on top of Group A after winning three matches in the group stage ahead of co-host USA while Afghanistan finished second behind another co-host West Indies in Group C.

IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place on Thursday, June 20.

When will India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The toss for the India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be held at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?

The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.