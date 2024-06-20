MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs BAN LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Australia v Bangladesh match start time, toss, venue, details

AUS vs BAN: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and Bangladesh taking place in North Sound, Antigua on Friday.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 18:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Starc of Australia during a net session as part of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua,
Mitchell Starc of Australia during a net session as part of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua,
infoIcon

Mitchell Starc of Australia during a net session as part of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, | Photo Credit: Getty Images

2021 Champion Australia will play its first match in the Super Eight phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Friday.

While the Aussies enter the contest on the back of a 100 per cent record, Bangladesh suffered a solitary loss at the hands of South Africa in the group stage.

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Friday, June 21 (IST).

When will AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

How to watch AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

