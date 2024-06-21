AUS vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 4/1; Starc removes Tanzid after Australia elects to bowl first

- June 21, 2024 06:082nd over
Hazlewood from the other end. Back of a length on the body, Litton defends. Pitches one up on off stump, Litton drives to to mid off.
- June 21, 2024 06:03WBAN 4/1 in 1 over
Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das will open the batting for the Tigers. Starc with the new ball in hand.
Full and wide from Starc, Tanzid jams it to backward point. Some swing on offer for the left-armer. WICKET!! Full length again, swinging away, but this time its in line with the stumps and Tanzid sees the furniture disturbed behind him.
Tanzid Hasan b Mitchell Starc 0(3)
Shanto in at 3. Continues to pepper the batter with the full one. Four!! Short and wide, inviting Shanto into the cut, gets it over backward point for a boundary.
- June 21, 2024 05:56Almost time!
The players stride out to the middle. Time for the national anthems.
- June 21, 2024 05:49Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- June 21, 2024 05:46Toss Update!
Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood return for the Aussies.
- June 21, 2024 05:41Good news!
Covers are coming off. We can expect the game to start soon.
- June 21, 2024 05:34Toss delayed!
Toss delayed due to rain. Covers have come out.
- June 21, 2024 05:22AUS vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 World Cups
Matches played: 5
Australia won: 5
Last result: Australia won by 8 wickets (Dubai; 2021)
- June 21, 2024 05:13THE SQUADS
Australia
Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar
- June 21, 2024 05:02Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
- June 21, 2024 04:52AUS vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 10
Australia won: 6
Bangladesh won: 4
Last result: Australia won by 8 wickets (Dubai; 2021)
- June 21, 2024 04:45Sweet sixteen of success for England
- June 21, 2024 04:39Live Streaming Info
How to watch AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?
The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- June 21, 2024 04:29Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Bangladesh.
