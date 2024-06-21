AUS vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 4/1; Starc removes Tanzid after Australia elects to bowl first

BAN 4/1 in 1 over

Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das will open the batting for the Tigers. Starc with the new ball in hand.

Full and wide from Starc, Tanzid jams it to backward point. Some swing on offer for the left-armer. WICKET!! Full length again, swinging away, but this time its in line with the stumps and Tanzid sees the furniture disturbed behind him.

Tanzid Hasan b Mitchell Starc 0(3)

Shanto in at 3. Continues to pepper the batter with the full one. Four!! Short and wide, inviting Shanto into the cut, gets it over backward point for a boundary.