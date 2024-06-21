MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 4/1; Starc removes Tanzid after Australia elects to bowl first

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Follow for all live score updates from the T20 WC Super Eight match between Australia and Bangladesh happening at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

Updated : Jun 21, 2024 06:13 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the T20 World Cup Super Eight match between Australia and Bangladesh happening at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday. 

  • June 21, 2024 06:08
    2nd over

    Hazlewood from the other end. Back of a length on the body, Litton defends. Pitches one up on off stump, Litton drives to to mid off. 

  • June 21, 2024 06:03
    W
    BAN 4/1 in 1 over

    Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das will open the batting for the Tigers. Starc with the new ball in hand. 

    Full and wide from Starc, Tanzid jams it to backward point. Some swing on offer for the left-armer. WICKET!! Full length again, swinging away, but this time its in line with the stumps and Tanzid sees the furniture disturbed behind him.

    Tanzid Hasan b Mitchell Starc 0(3)

    Shanto in at 3. Continues to pepper the batter with the full one. Four!! Short and wide, inviting Shanto into the cut, gets it over backward point for a boundary. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:56
    Almost time!

    The players stride out to the middle. Time for the national anthems.

  • June 21, 2024 05:49
    Playing XIs

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

    Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

  • June 21, 2024 05:46
    Toss Update!

    Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood return for the Aussies. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:41
    Good news!

    Covers are coming off. We can expect the game to start soon. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:34
    Toss delayed!

    Toss delayed due to rain. Covers have come out. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:22
    AUS vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 World Cups

    Matches played: 5

    Australia won: 5 

    Last result: Australia won by 8 wickets (Dubai; 2021)

  • June 21, 2024 05:13
    THE SQUADS 

    Australia

    Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short

    Bangladesh

    Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

  • June 21, 2024 05:02
    Here are the predicted line-ups for the match: 

    Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

    Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

  • June 21, 2024 04:52
    AUS vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is

    Matches played: 10

    Australia won: 6

    Bangladesh won: 4 

    Last result: Australia won by 8 wickets (Dubai; 2021)

  • June 21, 2024 04:45
    Sweet sixteen of success for England

    ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2024: Sweet sixteen of success for England

    England’s eight-wicket win over West Indies in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup was all-encompassing but a closer look would suggest the match was a tale of one over - the 16th one - on either side.

  • June 21, 2024 04:39
    Live Streaming Info

    How to watch AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

    The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • June 21, 2024 04:29
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Bangladesh. 

