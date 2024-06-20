Uganda captain Brian Masaba steps down on return from T20 World Cup

Uganda captain Brian Masaba, who led his country for five years including the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas, stepped down from his post after his side could not go beyond the group stage in the global showpiece.

Uganda could manage just one win against Papua New Guinea and finished fourth in Group C with two points.

Despite limited opportunities to play international cricket, the 32-year-old right-arm bowler, who could bowl both pace and spin including off-break and leg-break, played 63 T20Is taking 24 wickets. He also scored 439 international runs in the shortest format.

READ MORE: Uganda claims first-ever T20 WC victory with win over Papua New Guinea

At the ongoing T20 World Cup, he took five wickets including two against the West Indies in a spell of 2/31.

“It’s (stepping down) something I have been considering for quite a while now,” Masaba said in a speech shared by Uganda Cricket Association on social media.

Breaking!!



Brian Mark Masaba steps down as Cricket Cranes' T20I Captain. #WeAreCricketCranespic.twitter.com/zmCvidUyk0 — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) June 19, 2024

Masaba, who came through the U-19 ranks, said it was a privilege for him to lead the side for the past five years.

“It’s the biggest honour and privilege in my life to lead my country and also the guys. Not just at the World Cup, but for the last five years.”

“There has been a lot of growth for me as an individual and lessons I’ve learnt about leadership and sacrifice, which will stay with me for the rest of my life,” he added in his farewell speech, a day after arriving back home from the T20 World Cup.