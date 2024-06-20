MagazineBuy Print

Uganda captain Brian Masaba steps down on return from T20 World Cup

Despite limited opportunities to play international cricket, the 32-year-old right-arm bowler, who could bowl both pace and spin including off-break and leg-break, played 63 T20Is taking 24 wickets.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 16:12 IST , KAMPALA - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Uganda captain Brian Masaba takes the catch to dismiss West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran for 22 runs.
FILE PHOTO: Uganda captain Brian Masaba takes the catch to dismiss West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran for 22 runs. | Photo Credit: AP
Uganda captain Brian Masaba, who led his country for five years including the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas, stepped down from his post after his side could not go beyond the group stage in the global showpiece.

Uganda could manage just one win against Papua New Guinea and finished fourth in Group C with two points.

Despite limited opportunities to play international cricket, the 32-year-old right-arm bowler, who could bowl both pace and spin including off-break and leg-break, played 63 T20Is taking 24 wickets. He also scored 439 international runs in the shortest format.

At the ongoing T20 World Cup, he took five wickets including two against the West Indies in a spell of 2/31.

“It’s (stepping down) something I have been considering for quite a while now,” Masaba said in a speech shared by Uganda Cricket Association on social media.

Masaba, who came through the U-19 ranks, said it was a privilege for him to lead the side for the past five years.

“It’s the biggest honour and privilege in my life to lead my country and also the guys. Not just at the World Cup, but for the last five years.”

“There has been a lot of growth for me as an individual and lessons I’ve learnt about leadership and sacrifice, which will stay with me for the rest of my life,” he added in his farewell speech, a day after arriving back home from the T20 World Cup.

