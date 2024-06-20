MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan calls Rohit Sharma his inspiration after world record T20 ton

The 32-year-old Chauhan clattered 18 sixes and six fours to make a whirlwind 41-ball 144 not out on Monday, smacking the fastest ever T20 century.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 15:27 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Sahil Chauhan of Estonia.
Sahil Chauhan of Estonia. | Photo Credit: European Cricket/X
infoIcon

Sahil Chauhan of Estonia. | Photo Credit: European Cricket/X

India-born Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan called Rohit Sharma his inspiration after smacking the fastest ever T20 century, which came off a mere 27 balls, against Cyprus.

The 32-year-old Chauhan clattered 18 sixes and six fours to make a whirlwind 41-ball 144 not out on Monday.

He broke the record for the fastest century in all T20 cricket, held by Chris Gayle who had made a 30-ball ton in the Indian Premier League, as well as Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton’s record of fastest T20 International century (off 33 balls).

ALSO READ: Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan breaks Chris Gayle’s record, hits fastest century in T20 cricket

“I’ve been a big Rohit Sharma fan since I watched him play, he’s a brilliant player who doesn’t take any pressure,” Chauhan was quoted as saying by FanCode.

“Regardless of the situation, he always plays his game. I have learned a lot from him. His hook shots are my favourite,” said Chauhan, who hails from Manakpur Devilal village in Haryana.

Recalling his journey from a village in Haryana to Estonia and discovering cricket in the European country, Chauhan admitted he was pleasantly surprised to get an opportunity.

“My uncle was the reason I moved to Estonia. He has a small restaurant business and that is where I work,” he said.

“I started playing here in 2019. I was really bored so I started searching on Google for cricket in Estonia (and) I found a team’s contact information and called them.

I asked, ‘Are you playing cricket?’ They replied, ‘yes, we play cricket’.” “I said, ‘Are you serious about this?’ and they responded, ‘yes’. That’s how I started playing the game here,” he added.

ALSO READ: IND vs AFG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

Chauhan said he has played cricket right from his childhood.

“I used to play a lot of cricket in my village back in India. I started right from the age of 6-7, playing gully cricket and never really stopped,” he said.

Chasing 192, Estonia had slipped to 40 for three in the fifth over when Chauhan walked out to bat at No. 5 and helped his side wrap up the win with six wickets and seven overs to spare.

“I was just thinking about the innings and the target we had to chase. I just played to the merit of the ball, and that’s it. The ball was coming nicely to the bat, and I was just playing my shots,” he recalled about his knock.

Related Topics

Chris Gayle /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan calls Rohit Sharma his inspiration after world record T20 ton
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup: Win against West Indies has given confidence and momentum, says England opener Salt
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar to leave for Games 20 days in advance to ‘acclimatise well’
    PTI
  4. Former India pacer David Johnson passes away
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Leicester City appoints former Forest coach Steve Cooper as manager
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan calls Rohit Sharma his inspiration after world record T20 ton
    PTI
  2. Former India pacer David Johnson passes away
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Andries Gous made life tough for South Africa, admits captain Aiden Markram
    PTI
  4. Justin Sammons named head coach of Zimbabwe’s men’s cricket team
    AP
  5. Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in Greater Noida in July
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan calls Rohit Sharma his inspiration after world record T20 ton
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup: Win against West Indies has given confidence and momentum, says England opener Salt
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar to leave for Games 20 days in advance to ‘acclimatise well’
    PTI
  4. Former India pacer David Johnson passes away
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Leicester City appoints former Forest coach Steve Cooper as manager
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment