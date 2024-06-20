IND vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will begin its T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.
Rohit Sharma’s side is unbeaten in the competition so far, ending the group stage top of Pool A with seven points from four games. Afghanistan suffered a defeat to West Indies in its last group encounter and woul be looking to return to winning ways for the crunch stage.
Thursday’s meeting will be the ninth between the two in the shortest format. They have faced each other thrice in the T20 World Cup before.
IND vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
IND vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
MOST RUNS IN IND vs AFG T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|5
|201
|171.79
|67.00
|122*
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|5
|196
|163.33
|65.33
|121*
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|7
|163
|135.83
|23.28
|42
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs AFG T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Arshdeep Singh (IND)
|4
|5
|6.46
|16.80
|3/32
|R. Ashwin (IND)
|3
|5
|5.08
|12.20
|2/14
|Fareed Ahmed (AFG)
|3
|5
|9.62
|15.40
|3/20
