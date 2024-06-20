IND vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will begin its T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma’s side is unbeaten in the competition so far, ending the group stage top of Pool A with seven points from four games. Afghanistan suffered a defeat to West Indies in its last group encounter and woul be looking to return to winning ways for the crunch stage.

Thursday’s meeting will be the ninth between the two in the shortest format. They have faced each other thrice in the T20 World Cup before.

IND vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 8 India won: 6 Afghanistan won: 0 Tied: 1 No Result: 1 Last result: Match tied - India won after 2 Super Overs (Bengaluru 2024)

IND vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 3 India won: 3 Afghanistan won: 0 Result: India won by 66 runs (Abu Dhabi, 2021)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs AFG T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS Virat Kohli (IND) 5 201 171.79 67.00 122* Rohit Sharma (IND) 5 196 163.33 65.33 121* Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 7 163 135.83 23.28 42

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs AFG T20Is