Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan breaks Chris Gayle’s record, hits fastest century in T20 cricket

Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan on Monday struck a hundred in just 27 deliveries against Cyprus to break the record for the fastest ton in T20 cricket.

The previous best belonged to Chris Gayle of West Indies, who scored a century in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the Indian Premier League 2013.

This was also the fastest hundred in T20 Internationals, bettering the record of Jan-Nicole Loftie-Eaton of Namibia against Nepal (33 deliveries).

Chauhan struck an unbeaten 144 off 41 balls and hit 18 sixes on the way, a record for the most maximums in a T20I innings. His essay helped Estonia chase down 191 runs inside 13 overs and win by six wickets.