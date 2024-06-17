MagazineBuy Print

Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan breaks Chris Gayle’s record, hits fastest century in T20 cricket

The Estonia batter slammed a century in just 27 balls to better Chris Gayle’s record from IPL 2013.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 21:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sahil Chauhan of Estonia.
Sahil Chauhan of Estonia. | Photo Credit: European Cricket/X
infoIcon

Sahil Chauhan of Estonia. | Photo Credit: European Cricket/X

Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan on Monday struck a hundred in just 27 deliveries against Cyprus to break the record for the fastest ton in T20 cricket.

The previous best belonged to Chris Gayle of West Indies, who scored a century in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the Indian Premier League 2013.

This was also the fastest hundred in T20 Internationals, bettering the record of Jan-Nicole Loftie-Eaton of Namibia against Nepal (33 deliveries).

Chauhan struck an unbeaten 144 off 41 balls and hit 18 sixes on the way, a record for the most maximums in a T20I innings. His essay helped Estonia chase down 191 runs inside 13 overs and win by six wickets.

Related Topics

Chris Gayle /

Indian Premier League

