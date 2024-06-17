MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs PNG: Lockie Ferguson records first instance of four maidens by a bowler in T20 World Cup history

Ferguson bowled four consecutive maiden overs while picking up three wickets.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 22:03 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson in action.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lockie Ferguson recorded most maiden overs - four - bowled by a bowler in a T20 World Cup match during the clash against Papua New Guinea in Trinidad on Monday.

Ferguson bowled four consecutive maiden overs while picking up three wickets.

Overall, this is only the second instance in T20 internationals where a bowler has bowled four maidens in an innings. Before this, only Canada’s Saad Bin Zafar has achieved this feat, against Panama in 2021.

Most maidens in T20I innings

1) Lockie Ferguson (NZ) - 4 maidens vs PNG, 2024

2) Saad Bin Zafar (CAN) - 4 maidens vs Panama, 2021

3) George Sesay (Sierra Leone) - 3 maidens vs Mali, 2023

4) Nopphon Senamontree (Thailand) - 3 maidens vs Maldives, 2024

Most maidens in a T20 World Cup innings

1) Lockie Ferguson (NZ) - 4 maidens vs PNG, 2024

2) Ajantha Mendis (SL) - 2 maidens vs Zimbabwe, 2012

3) Harbhajan Singh (IND) - 2 maidens vs England, 2012

4) Tanzib Hasan Sakib (BAN) - 2 maidens vs Nepal, 2024

