T20 World Cup 2024: With a Head Full of Dreams, it’s Up & Up for Uganda

Put any associate team up against a big side in an ICC competition, and odds are every neutral will be cheering on the underdog. Some might call it schadenfreude, but most see it as something more noble.

On Friday night, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, as Brian Masaba’s Uganda bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand, one couldn’t help but feel a warm, fuzzy glow of bonhomie at one of the most astonishing underdog stories of this edition.

Picture this: no floodlit facilities, only a makeshift arrangement with dim lights. Until recently, training was done without Kookaburra balls. Bowling machines? Hard to fetch. Indoor facilities? Practically non-existent. Players were using the same pitches for both nets and match practice.

But professional athletes don’t reach this level by stewing on the past or panicking in the face of adversity. They move on.

Finding a cricket-mad bunch in the football-crazy East African country of Uganda is no easy task. Yet, Masaba and his fledgling cricketers, under the watchful eye of head coach Abhay Sharma, found their way to their first-ever men’s T20 World Cup.

Under the watchful eye of head coach Abhay Sharma (in picture), Uganda found their way to their first-ever men’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It all began with the Cricket Cranes - as they are known - qualifying for the World Cup with a stunning victory over Zimbabwe in the 2023 African qualifiers, marking their first win over a Test-playing nation.

When Abhay took over as the coach of the Uganda men’s cricket team less than two months ago, he sought a challenge. And a challenge he found.

“I assessed that this was an opportunity where I could contribute to cricket because it was not about big money. People often say they want to contribute to the game, but I don’t see many doing it.

“So, I thought I’d take up this offer and try to help them out because they are a developing nation. My mindset was focused on this, nothing fancy,” Abhay told Sportstar.

Abhay, a seasoned coach from the Indian domestic circuit with experience alongside the senior India men’s and women’s teams, as well as the India A and Under-19 men’s teams, was undeterred by the magnitude of the task. His immediate job was to ensure the necessities were met; “Worrying about infrastructure could wait,” he said.

“I spoke to the management and officials about the need to develop not just facilities but necessities like proper gyms, contracts with gyms, trainers, and physios. Although we have a trainer and physio traveling with the team who are doing a great job, we needed more comprehensive support.

“Once you’re competing with professional teams, you need all these things in place. So, I’m working with the management, and hopefully, they will build up the infrastructure quickly. Without these necessities, it’s tough.

Abhay, a seasoned coach from the Indian domestic circuit, talking to the Uganda players during a training session. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“For instance, when I arrived, there was a struggle with practice areas. If it rained for 20 minutes, we had to cancel practice because of the ground conditions. We need proper practice areas and more than just three or four wickets for both practice and matches. The management understands the necessity, and we are bridging the gaps now. Improved facilities will lead to better fitness and skill levels.”

Ugandan representation at a global tournament is not unprecedented, with East Africa appearing at the first men’s World Cup in 1975. Associate membership to the ICC came in 1998, but success has taken its time.

“The key is to be patient and not rush into things,” says Abhay.

Uganda equalled the lowest score ever recorded at a T20 World Cup, tumbling to 39 all out against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Before that, however, it had edged out a tense victory against Papua New Guinea, its first win at a T20 World Cup, by chasing 78 with three wickets and 10 balls remaining.

For a country of 47.25 million with just 20 cricket clubs, this was a seminal moment. It had come after a 125-run defeat by Afghanistan in its opening game.

Abhay points out that playing under lights - all of Uganda’s games were night games - and facing express pace bowlers was a learning curve for his team. “This is a transition period for Uganda. I have spoken to them about these challenges but these are all skill-based things. And skills need to be practised,” Abhay said.

“The chairman of the selection team is travelling with us. We need to improve our bench strength and domestic structure. We’ve got a bunch of promising youngsters like medium pacers Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta and all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani.

Uganda’s Alpesh Ramjani in action during the match against Papua New Guinea at Guyana National Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

“Football is the main sport there, but cricket will develop as we gain more recognition,” he added.

Uganda’s 40 all out is the lowest total by any team against New Zealand in men’s T20Is while Uganda’s PowerPlay total of nine for three against New Zealand is now the lowest by any team at the men’s T20 World Cup. That’s a couple of unwanted records.

There have been more along the way in this World Cup. And sometimes it can feel as if that is all there is, cold statistics and tangible records. But Uganda sought something intangible.

After the loss against New Zealand, Masaba spoke about it. “It has been a wonderful experience for us,” he said. “Obviously, being here first time at this level, just the exposure to the quality players. It has done wonders for the game back home. The whole country has been following our progress, staying up late to watch games. Hopefully it is a platform we can build on.”

The only way is up for Uganda. Abhay and his team need time, but the fans should be excited. After all, there is plenty of reason for optimism.