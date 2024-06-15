India vs Canada Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat in Florida for Group A match; Florida weather, Predicted XIs

- June 15, 2024 16:52Florida Live Weather Updates
- June 15, 2024 16:42India vs Canada Dream11 Prediction
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Nicholas Kirton
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Dillon Heyliger
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah (c), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jeremy Gordon
Team composition: IND 8-3 CAN | Credits left: 12
- June 15, 2024 16:10India vs Canada Predicted Lineups
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.
- June 15, 2024 15:59Match Preview
India vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms over India’s last group stage match in Florida
There is slim hope for play, as the sun briefly emerged between spells of rain on Friday, but areas around the stadium received upto two feet of rain, leading Florida governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency.
- June 15, 2024 15:57Squads
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dilpreet Bajwa
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal
- June 15, 2024 15:57Live Streaming Info
How to watch India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?
The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
