India vs Canada Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat in Florida for Group A match; Florida weather, Predicted XIs

IND vs CAN Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match being played at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.

Updated : Jun 15, 2024 17:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match being played at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.

  • June 15, 2024 17:40
    Sky is the limit for Uganda

    T20 World Cup 2024: With a Head Full of Dreams, it’s Up & Up for Uganda

    As Uganda bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2024, one couldn’t help but feel a warm, fuzzy glow of bonhomie at one of the most astonishing underdog stories of this edition.

  • June 15, 2024 17:35
    Praise for the bowlers from T. Dilip

    IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: T. Dilip says heartening to see bowlers field well

    The Indian fielding coach said bowlers pulling their weight in the field allows Rohit Sharma the flexibility to place them in hotspots during a match.

  • June 15, 2024 16:52
    Florida Live Weather Updates

    India vs Canada, Florida weather updates, T20 World Cup: Rain might play spoilsport in IND v CAN match in Lauderhill

    Florida’s weather today suggests overcast conditions and a moderate chance of rain during the India vs Canada match which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST).

  • June 15, 2024 16:47
    Who will India play in Super 8?

    T20 World Cup 2024: Which teams will India play in Super 8?

    The Super 8, the second round of the T20 World Cup 2024, will commence from June 19 with the eight teams divided into two groups of four each.

  • June 15, 2024 16:42
    India vs Canada Dream11 Prediction

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Rishabh Pant

    BATTERS

    Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Nicholas Kirton

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Dillon Heyliger

    BOWLERS

    Jasprit Bumrah (c), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jeremy Gordon

    Team composition: IND 8-3 CAN | Credits left: 12

  • June 15, 2024 16:10
    India vs Canada Predicted Lineups

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

    Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

  • June 15, 2024 15:59
    Match Preview

    India vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms over India’s last group stage match in Florida

    There is slim hope for play, as the sun briefly emerged between spells of rain on Friday, but areas around the stadium received upto two feet of rain, leading Florida governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency.

  • June 15, 2024 15:57
    Squads

    Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dilpreet Bajwa

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • June 15, 2024 15:57
    Live Streaming Info

    How to watch India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India. 

    How to watch India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

    The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

