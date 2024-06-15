MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Croatia LIVE, Euro 2024 updates: 9:30 PM IST kick-off; Lineups out; Yamal in records book, Modric starts

ESP vs CRO: Follow live updates of the Euro 2024 Group B clash between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Jun 15, 2024 21:21 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group B clash between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through all the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates from the clash.

  • June 15, 2024 21:15
    Know your match officials ahead of the match!

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Spain vs Croatia Group B match?

    The main referee will be Englishman Michael Oliver, who has a FIFA badge since 2012. Since 2018, he has been a member of UEFA’s elite group of referees.

  • June 15, 2024 20:57
    Spain vs Croatia head-to-head record!

    Spain vs Croatia all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group B match

    In the 10 matches between the teams, Spain has won six, while Croatia has won three.

  • June 15, 2024 20:36
    Euro 2024: Spain’s Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player ever to play in European Championships

    Euro 2024: Spain’s Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player ever to play in European Championships

    Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to ever feature in the European Championships after he was named in Spain’s starting lineup to face Croatia in its first match of Euro 2024.

  • June 15, 2024 20:29
    Spain starting line-up!
  • June 15, 2024 20:04
    Croatia starting line-up!
  • June 15, 2024 19:58
    Preview

    Spain and Croatia begin their Euro 2024 campaigns on Saturday with a rematch of last year’s nervy UEFA Nations League final as they kick off the action in Group B, which also includes European champions Italy and surprise package Albania.


    With memories of a heartbreaking shootout defeat to Spain still fresh in their minds, captain Luka Modric’s perennial overachievers seem ready to again challenge the pre-tournament odds in their quest to finally win a major trophy. 


    After reaching the 2018 World Cup final and making the semifinals four years later, having fought back to eliminate five-time champion Brazil on penalties at Qatar 2022, the Nations League final loss to Spain was a tough pill to swallow.


    Read the full preview HERE


    When and where will the Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match kick-off?


    The Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 15, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match in India?

    The Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam. 


    Where can you live stream the Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match in India?


    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

