Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal and Alvaro Morata make history; Modric rubs shoulders with Ronaldo; Top talking points

Sportstar looks at the top talking points from the Euro 2024 Group B clash between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 21:26 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol in action with Spain’s Lamine Yamal.
Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol in action with Spain’s Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol in action with Spain’s Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Take a look at all the major talking points from the Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Croatia being played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS CROATIA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, EURO 2024

DANI CARVAJAL MAKES IT THREE FOR SPAIN

Dani Carvajal stuck a leg out and tapped in a beautiful cross from Lamine Yamal to secure his first ever international goal.

It is his first ever match in the European Championship.

FABIAN RUIZ DOUBLES THE LEAD

Fabian Ruiz gets the ball inside the box, keeps his calm to dance past a couple of Croatians and then finds the far-post with a grounded finish.

ALVARO MORATA BECOMES THE SPANISH PLAYER WITH THE MOST GOALS IN EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Spain’s captain Alvaro Morata started the scoring after running onto a beautiful through ball from Fabian Ruiz. Morata now has 7 goals in European Championship history for Spain, tied with Fernando Torres and David Silva.

He has also scored in three consecutive EUROS.

Only Cesc Fabregas (8: 3 goals, 5 assists) has been involved in more Euros goals for Spain than Alvaro Morata.

LAMINE YAMAL MAKES HISTORY

At 16 years and 338 days old, the Barcelona youngster broke the record previously held by Polish international Kacper Kozlowski, who played at Euro 2020 at 17 years and 246 days old.

MODRIC RUBS SHOULDERS WITH CRISTIANO RONALDO

Luka Modric enters an exclusive list of players to have played in nine or more World Cups/European Championships. He joins Germany’s Lothar Matthäus and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo on the list.

AYMERIC LAPORTE NOT IN THE SPAIN SQUAD

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente in a press conference said that defender Aymeric Laporte will play no part having been ruled out due to unspecified “issues”. “Aymeric Laporte didn’t get injured, he just had some issues and I decided we wouldn’t take the risk so he’s not going to play tomorrow,” the 62-year-old told reporters.

Nacho and Robin Le Normand starts as the centre-backs for Spain.

Spain

Croatia

Euro 2024

Euro 2024

Lamine Yamal

