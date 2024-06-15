MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Spain thrashes Croatia 3-0 to open campaign

First-half goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal set Spain on course for a comprehensive 3-0 win over Croatia

Published : Jun 15, 2024 23:36 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spain players celebrate after Dani Carvajal, back to camera, scored their side’s third goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Spain players celebrate after Dani Carvajal, back to camera, scored their side’s third goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain players celebrate after Dani Carvajal, back to camera, scored their side’s third goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

First-half goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal set Spain on course for a comprehensive 3-0 win over Croatia, giving the 2008 and 2012 champion, the perfect start to its Euro 2024 campaign on Saturday.

Morata broke the deadlock in the 29th minute as the Croatians lost the ball up front, and Fabian split the defence with a perfect pass for the Spanish captain to surge through and slot the ball past Dominik Livakovic.

AS IT HAPPENED: Spain vs Croatia highlights

Fabian added the second himself three minutes later, and defender Carvajal added a third just before the break as Lamine Yamal, the youngest player ever to appear at the Euros, picked him out to score and effectively end the game as a contest.

Croatia had a goal ruled out when Bruno Petkovic’s missed penalty was played back into his path for him to score, but the strike was chalked off due to Croatian players encroaching during his original penalty kick as they slumped to a bitter defeat.

