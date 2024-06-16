MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy opens campaign with narrow 2-1 win against Albania

Albania drew first blood after Nedim Bajrami found the net after just 23 seconds but quick goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella guided Italy to a win.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 02:25 IST , Dortmund - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Italian players celebrate after Italy’s Nicolo Barella scored his side’s second goal during the Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Italian players celebrate after Italy’s Nicolo Barella scored his side’s second goal during the Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italian players celebrate after Italy's Nicolo Barella scored his side's second goal during the Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Italy recovered from the shock of conceding the fastest goal ever scored at a European Championship to beat Albania 2-1 on Saturday as Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella ensured the defending champion made a winning start.

Tens of thousands of raucous, red-shirted Albania fans had the Dortmund BVB Stadion rocking when Nedim Bajrami blasted home from an angle after 23 seconds, capitalising on a rash throw-in by defender Federico Dimarco.

The goal smashed the previous record held by Russia’s Dmitri Kirichenko who scored after 67 seconds against Greece in 2004.

Amid the din, however, Italy held its nerve and equalised in the 11th minute when Bastoni headed home when a short corner was swung in to the far post by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Barella - returning to the national side after injury - put the Azzurri in front five minutes later when he slammed home from outside the box.

Davide Frattesi almost extended the Italians’ lead in the 34th minute but Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha tipped his chipped shot on to the post.

AS IT HAPPENED | ITALY VS ALBANIA HIGHLIGHTS

Despite fielding a team packed with Serie A players, Albania was left chasing shadows for much of the game as the young side assembled by Italy coach Luciano Spalletti dominated with neat and fast passing, albeit without creating many chances.

Central defender Riccardo Calafiori impressed on only his third international appearance as he took the place of more experienced team mates out with injuries.

Spalletti, who led Napoli to the Serie A title a year ago, took over the national team in September when Roberto Mancini controversially switched to coach Saudi Arabia, having guided Italy to victory at Euro 2020.

The tournament in Germany is an important stepping stone for Italy’s hopes of returning to the World Cup after failing to qualify for world football’s showpiece event in 2018 and 2022.

A bigger test of its credentials will come on Thursday when it faces Spain who comfortably beat Croatia 3-0 in Berlin earlier on Saturday. Albania play Croatia on Wednesday in Group B.

Italy /

Albania /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Nicolo Barella

