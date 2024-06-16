The first round of Euro 2024 Group B fixtures has concluded, and it is Spain, which leads the standings after cruising to a 3-0 win against Croatia in their opening match of the campaign.

Defending champion Italy also notched a 2-1 win against Albania in their opening match but remains second on goal difference.

Albania and Croatia occupy the third and fourth places, respectively.

Here is the Group B standings of Euro 2024:

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Spain 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Italy 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 Albania 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 Croatia 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3

(Updated as of June 16, 2024)

What does a team need to qualify to the knockout stages in Euro 2024?