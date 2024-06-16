The first round of Euro 2024 Group B fixtures has concluded, and it is Spain, which leads the standings after cruising to a 3-0 win against Croatia in their opening match of the campaign.
Defending champion Italy also notched a 2-1 win against Albania in their opening match but remains second on goal difference.
Albania and Croatia occupy the third and fourth places, respectively.
Here is the Group B standings of Euro 2024:
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Spain
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Italy
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Albania
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|Croatia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
(Updated as of June 16, 2024)
What does a team need to qualify to the knockout stages in Euro 2024?
- Teams finishing in the top-two spots in their respective groups will qualify for the Round of 16 stage.
- Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the Round of 16 stage.
