Host nation Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland are grouped together in the Group A of Euro 2024.

With all four teams done with the first matchday, Group A is beginning to take shape.

Germany beat Scotland 5-1 in the opening day and has three points to its name. Switzerland too made a flying start to its campaign with a 3-1 win over Hungary.

Here is the Group A standings of Euro 2024:

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Germany 3 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 Switzerland 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 Hungary 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 Scotland 0 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4

(Updated as of June 15, 2024)

What does a team need to qualify to the knockout stages in Euro 2024?