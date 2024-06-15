Host nation Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland are grouped together in the Group A of Euro 2024.
With all four teams done with the first matchday, Group A is beginning to take shape.
Germany beat Scotland 5-1 in the opening day and has three points to its name. Switzerland too made a flying start to its campaign with a 3-1 win over Hungary.
Here is the Group A standings of Euro 2024:
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Hungary
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|Scotland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
(Updated as of June 15, 2024)
What does a team need to qualify to the knockout stages in Euro 2024?
- Teams finishing in the top-two spots in their respective groups will qualify for the Round of 16 stage.
- Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the Round of 16 stage.
