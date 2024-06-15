Italy vs Albania LIVE Score, Euro 2024 updates: ITA 0-1 ALB; Match kicks off; Albania scores fastest goal in Euros history

Can Italy defend its title with inexperienced strikers?

Although Italy is the Defending Champion of this edition of the Euros, its record on the international stage in the last decade hasn’t been as stellar as the Azzurri would have liked.

It failed to qualify in the last two World Cups and was knocked out of the group stage in 2014.

Italy finished third in the previous two Nations League (2021,2023), but this time, it won’t have its ace, Ciro Immobile, up-front.

New coach Luciano Spalletti has opted to sideline the veteran 34-year-old striker despite him being a pivotal player in Italy’s last three major tournaments in which it had fared so well.