Live

Italy vs Albania LIVE Score, Euro 2024 updates: ITA 0-1 ALB; Match kicks off; Albania scores fastest goal in Euros history

ITA v ALB Live Score: Catch the live score and updates of the Euro 2024 Group B match between defending champion Italy and Albania being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Updated : Jun 16, 2024 00:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Italy come into the Euros without the weight of the favourite tag hanging over it, and while a win over Albania wouldn’t necessarily change people’s minds, it would give it the confidence needed for the challenges ahead.
Italy come into the Euros without the weight of the favourite tag hanging over it, and while a win over Albania wouldn't necessarily change people's minds, it would give it the confidence needed for the challenges ahead.
Italy come into the Euros without the weight of the favourite tag hanging over it, and while a win over Albania wouldn’t necessarily change people’s minds, it would give it the confidence needed for the challenges ahead. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group B match between defending champion Italy and Albania being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

  • June 16, 2024 00:41
    GOAL
    11 GOAAAL!! ITA 1-1 ALB

    Italy scores!!

  • June 16, 2024 00:41
    9’ ITA 0-1 ALB

    Corner comes in for Albania. It is cleared away for another corner by Jorginho. The second corner is cleared away as well but Asllani recovers the ball and tries to cross the ball in from the left for the Albanian captain Gjimshiti. He miscues his shot which goes straight up. 

  • June 16, 2024 00:38
    7’ ITA 0-1 ALB

    Italy is enjoying a good spell of possession. Di Lorenzo whips in a ball for Fratessi but the Albanian defence clears it away only as far as Chiesa. He drives into the box and tries to play a ball through for Jorginho. It goes out for a goal kick in the end.

  • June 16, 2024 00:36
    5’ ITA 0-1 ALB

    Di Lorenzo is pressured and fouled by Seferi on the far side. Italy is under the pump as the Albanian fans raise their voices.

  • June 16, 2024 00:34
    2’ ITA 0-1 ALB | Chance

    Scamacca backheels a ball that falls to Pellegrini at the edge of the box. He hits it first time but it goes just wide of the right post. 

  • June 16, 2024 00:31
    GOAL
    1’ GOAALL!! ITA 0-1 ALB | ALBANIA SCORES IN 22 SECONDS

    Albania scores!!! A mistake at the back from Italy and Nedim Bajrami pounces on the ball inside the penalty box. He lashes his foot at it and the ball sails past Donnarumma.

  • June 16, 2024 00:31
    KICK OFF!! ITA 0-0 ALB

    Albania kicks off the match shooting from left to right. Italy’s title defence is underway.

  • June 16, 2024 00:23
    Minutes to kick off

    The players are making their way into the BVB Stadion Dortmund. Gianluigi Donnarumma leads the defending champion while Berat Gjimshiti leads Albania. Can Italy begin its title defence on a positive note or will Albania play spoilsport in the “group of death”?

  • June 16, 2024 00:09
    ‘Il Capitano’
  • June 16, 2024 00:02
    What happened in the other Group B fixture?

    Euro 2024: Spain thrashes Croatia 3-0 to open campaign

    First-half goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal set Spain on course for a comprehensive 3-0 win over Croatia

  • June 15, 2024 23:57
    Felix Zwayer of Germany will take charge of the match between Italy and Albania

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Italy vs Albania Group B match?

    Felix Zwayer of Germany will take charge of the match where Italy will begin its title defence in Euro 2024 against Albania on Saturday (June 16, 12:30 AM IST) at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

  • June 15, 2024 23:49
    Can Italy defend its title with inexperienced strikers?

    Although Italy is the Defending Champion of this edition of the Euros, its record on the international stage in the last decade hasn’t been as stellar as the Azzurri would have liked.

    It failed to qualify in the last two World Cups and was knocked out of the group stage in 2014.

    Italy finished third in the previous two Nations League (2021,2023), but this time, it won’t have its ace, Ciro Immobile, up-front.

    New coach Luciano Spalletti has opted to sideline the veteran 34-year-old striker despite him being a pivotal player in Italy’s last three major tournaments in which it had fared so well. 

    Euro 2024: Can Italy defend its title with inexperienced strikers?

    Italy finished third in the previous two Nations League (2021,2023), but this time, it won’t have its ace, Ciro Immobile, up-front.

  • June 15, 2024 23:43
    What happened in the previous meetings?
    • 16 Nov 2022: Albania 1-3 Italy (International friendly)
    • 09 Oct 2017: Albania 0-1 (FIFA World Cup qualifying)
    • 24 Mar 2017: Italy 2-0 Albania (FIFA World Cup qualifying)
    • 18 Nov 2014: Italy 1-0 Albania (International friendly)
  • June 15, 2024 23:36
    ITALY VS ALBANIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 4

    Italy: 4

    Albania: 0

    Draws: 0

  • June 15, 2024 23:27
    Italy starting XI
  • June 15, 2024 23:25
    Albania starting XI

    ​​

    ​​

  • June 15, 2024 23:21
    LINEUPS OUT SOON!!

  • June 15, 2024 23:09
    PREVIEW

    Defending champion Italy needs to kick off its Euro 2024 campaign against Albania on Saturday in the same fashion as the last tournament, but its opponents will see this game as the perfect opportunity to make headlines. 

    In 2021, Italy began the Euros with a game against Turkey, a side which many had tipped as possible tournament dark horses, but Italy romped to an emphatic 3-0 victory, and went on to top its group winning all three games.

    With Spain and Croatia still to come in Group B, Italy won’t expect to have it so easy this time around, and this is the one game where it will be expected to take all three points.

    Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy looks for positive start, Albania out to cause upset

    Defending champion Italy needs to kick off its Euro 2024 campaign against Albania on Saturday in the same fashion as the last tournament.

  • June 15, 2024 23:07
    ITALY VS ALBANIA PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Italy predicted XI (3-4-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matteo Darmian, Alessandro Buongiorno, Alessandro Bastoni, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi, Federico Chiesa, Gianluca Scamacca

    Albania predicted XI (4-2-4): Etrit Berisha, Elseid Hysaj, Ardian Ismajli, Berat Djimsiti, Mario Mitaj, Kristjan Asllani, Ylber Ramadani, Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami, Taulant Seferi, Armando Broja

  • June 15, 2024 23:04
    Where to watch the Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 match?

    The Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

  • June 15, 2024 23:04
    When and where will the Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 match kick-off?

    The Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, on Sunday, June 16 at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

