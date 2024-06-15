MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Italy vs Albania Group B match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials that will take charge of the Italy vs Albania Group B match being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 16:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The match will be officiated by Felix Zwayer of Germany.
FILE PHOTO: The match will be officiated by Felix Zwayer of Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The match will be officiated by Felix Zwayer of Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Italy will begin its title defence in Euro 2024 when it takes on Albania on Saturday (June 16, 12:30 AM IST) at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

The match will be officiated by Felix Zwayer of Germany. He will be assisted by Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller while Bastian Dankert is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Christian Dingert is the Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 while Rob Dieperink is the Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2. Dieperink who is from Netherlands, is the only non-German in the refereeing team.

ALSO READ | Bellingham to Yamal: Top young stars to watch out for at EURO 2024 in Germany

Daniel Siebert is the fourth official for the match.

Italy last met Albania in an International friendly in 2022, where the Italians won 3-1, thanks to goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Vincenzo Grifo.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ITALY VS ALBANIA

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)
Assistant referees: Stefan Lupp (Germany) and Marco Achmuller (Germany)
Video assistant referee: Bastian Dankert (Germany)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Christian Dingert (Germany) and Rob Dieperink (Netherlands)
Match official: Daniel Siebert (Germany)

