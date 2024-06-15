Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Italy vs Albania Group B match?

Italy will begin its title defence in Euro 2024 when it takes on Albania on Saturday (June 16, 12:30 AM IST) at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

The match will be officiated by Felix Zwayer of Germany. He will be assisted by Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller while Bastian Dankert is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Christian Dingert is the Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 while Rob Dieperink is the Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2. Dieperink who is from Netherlands, is the only non-German in the refereeing team.

Daniel Siebert is the fourth official for the match.

Italy last met Albania in an International friendly in 2022, where the Italians won 3-1, thanks to goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Vincenzo Grifo.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ITALY VS ALBANIA