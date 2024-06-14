The 17th edition of the European Championships, also known as UEFA Euro 2024, will kick off in Germany on June 14 2024 with the host nation taking on Scotland in a Group A fixture at the Munich Football Arena.

The 24 participating teams have been divided into six groups of four, from where the top two directly make it to the playoff stages. The four best third-place finishers will also progress to the round of 16.

The final is set to be staged at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14 2024.

The competition has seen many budding footballers have breakthrough campaigns, demonstrating their skill and talent to the world. Many such young stars will be on display at this year’s edition as well.

Let’s have a look at some of the best young talents that will grace Euro 2024:

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Despite playing age-group football for England right up to the U21s, Jamal Musiala switched nationality to Germany before making his debut under Joachim Low in 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala in action during a Bundesliga encounter against 1. FC Heidenheim. | Photo Credit: Leonhard Simon/ REUTERS

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been capped 27 times so far, netting two goals and providing five assists. Musiala has aggregated 12 goals and eight assists this season for Bayern Munich in 38 appearances, following up a 16-goal season last time.

With Thomas Muller getting along in age, Musiala might be the heir apparent looking to take the national team back to the glory days of a decade ago.

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

At just 16 years of age, Lamine Yamal could be one of the youngest players in Euro 2024. The Barcelona forward has impressed in club and country colours alike and will be a key cog in attack for the two-time Euro winners.

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Lamine Yamal shoots at goal during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia. | Photo Credit: IRAKLI GEDENIDZE/ REUTERS

Lamal has had a strong start to his international career since making his debut late last year under Luis De La Fuente, bagging two goals and two assists in six appearances so far.

Yamal became the youngest player to score for Spain on his debut match against Georgia in a 7-1 demolition in the European Qualifiers and looks set to secure the right-winger spot for the country at Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham (England)

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has had an excellent start to his career in the Spanish capital, playing a crucial role in the team’s run to the La Liga title.

England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring its third goal with Jude Bellingham during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS

The 20-year-old has scored 18 goals in 26 games for Los Blancos this season apart from four goals in the team’s run to the Champions League final.

The former Dortmund player has been capped 29 times by England since his debut as a 17 year old in 2020 also scoring three goals. If Gareth Southgate can help him translate his club form to the continental stage, England can be one of the contenders for the title.

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

Signed from RB Leipzig for 77 million pounds, Josko Gvardiol has been a regular feature in the Manchester City backline as it seeks its fourth consecutive league title.

Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match against Morocco. | Photo Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/ REUTERS

The centre-back has also been in good goal-scoring form for the Cityzens over in the final third of the season, scoring a brace against Fulham in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has 29 caps for Croatia and was part of the country’s squad in Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup apart from the Nations League and the qualification tournaments.

His left-footed variety and versatility in the back four will be of great use to Croatia, which is looking to punch above its weight in yet another international tournament.

Xavi Simons (Netherlands)

With a sparkling resume at the junior level, Xavi Simons was destined to be a star in European football. A move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona raised many eyebrows and the winger found it hard to get into his stride in the French capital.

Lois Openda (R) of RB Leipzig celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Xavi Simons during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After a positive loan move to PSV, Simons was loaned out to RB Leipzig ahead of the 2023/24 season where he impressed with seven goals and 13 assists in the Bundesliga.

In thirteen appearances for the Oranje so far, the 21-year-old is yet to find the net for his team but will be a key cog in the Netherlands team which will hope to be an outlier for a shot at the title.