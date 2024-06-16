WATCH: Bajrami scores fastest goal of EURO 2024 in Italy vs Albania

Albanian forward Nedim Bajrami stunned favourite Italy when he opened the scoring for his country in the first minute of the game, in a Group B match, at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA

Albania stuns Italy with a record-breaking start ‼️



Nedim Bajrami fires Albania ahead in just 22 SECONDS, making it the fastest goal in EURO history 🔖



Watch #EURO2024#ITAALB LIVE NOW on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/oQuvenTs1N — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 15, 2024

FOR VIEWERS IN THE UK

THE FASTEST GOAL IN EUROS HISTORY BELONGS TO ALBANIA 🇦🇱



00:23 on the match clock and the reigning European champions are breached.



Scenes at #EURO2024 📲 https://t.co/SrJqj1Ivqdpic.twitter.com/NY0A5TnVJw — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) June 15, 2024

FOR VIEWERS IN THE US