MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Bajrami scores fastest goal of EURO 2024 in Italy vs Albania

Albanian forward Nedim Bajrami stunned favourite Italy when he opened the scoring for his country in the first minute of the game, in a Group B match on Saturday.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 00:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nedim Bajrami of Albania celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match.
Nedim Bajrami of Albania celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nedim Bajrami of Albania celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Albanian forward Nedim Bajrami stunned favourite Italy when he opened the scoring for his country in the first minute of the game, in a Group B match, at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA

FOR VIEWERS IN THE UK

FOR VIEWERS IN THE US

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England 23/2; Buttler, Salt fall inside PowerPlay after Namibia elects to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy vs Albania LIVE Score, Euro 2024 updates: ITA 2-1 ALB; Albania scores fastest goal in Euros history; Italy scores two in five minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Bajrami scores fastest goal of EURO 2024 in Italy vs Albania
    Team Sportstar
  4. Live Italy vs Albania, EURO 2024 match in pictures
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  5. Euro 2024: Spain thrashes Croatia 3-0 to open campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024: Albania scores fastest goal in Euros history; Top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Bajrami scores fastest goal of EURO 2024 in Italy vs Albania
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Nedim Bajrami of Albania scores fastest goal in competition’s history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Spain thrashes Croatia 3-0 to open campaign
    Reuters
  5. Italy vs Albania LIVE Score, Euro 2024 updates: ITA 2-1 ALB; Albania scores fastest goal in Euros history; Italy scores two in five minutes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England 23/2; Buttler, Salt fall inside PowerPlay after Namibia elects to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy vs Albania LIVE Score, Euro 2024 updates: ITA 2-1 ALB; Albania scores fastest goal in Euros history; Italy scores two in five minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Bajrami scores fastest goal of EURO 2024 in Italy vs Albania
    Team Sportstar
  4. Live Italy vs Albania, EURO 2024 match in pictures
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  5. Euro 2024: Spain thrashes Croatia 3-0 to open campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment