England vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 10 PM IST; ENG faces NAM with Super Eight qualification on the line

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Namibia in Antigua on Saturday.

ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match details:

When will ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 15.

What time will ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 10.30 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 10 PM IST.

Where will ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

How to watch ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.