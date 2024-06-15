India ended its group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday after its final game against Canada was washed out in Florida.
The Rohit Sharma-led side finished with seven points in four games and is set to stay top of Group A. It moved to the first group of Super 8 where it will play Afghanistan, Australia and one of Bangladesh or Netherlands.
The Super 8 stage will commence on June 19 and India will play its first game on June 20. Here is the full schedule for India:
SUPER 8 GROUP 1
- India
- Afghanistan
- Australia
- D2
INDIA SUPER 8 SCHEDULE
