ENG vs NAM: Namibia’s Nikolaas Davin becomes first batter to retire out in T20 World Cup history

Namibia batter Nikolaas Davin became the first batter to be dismissed ‘retired out’ in T20 World Cup history during a Group Stage match against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Sunday.

Davin ‘retired out’ when he was batting on 18 runs off 16 balls in the sixth over of Namibia’s 127-run chase. David Wiese came to the crease next and struck a quickfire 12-ball 27, which included two fours and as many sixes.

However, Namibia lost the match by 41 runs, ending with 84 for three in 10 overs while chasing England’s revised target of 127. Earlier, the match was reduced to 10-overs-per-side after rain delayed the start of play.

As opposed to being ‘retired hurt’, the batter cannot return to the crease after being ‘retired out’. According to MCC’s Law 25.4.3, “If a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2 (illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause), the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - out’.”

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had famously ‘retired out’ during the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Promoted to No. 6, Rajasthan Royals’ Ashwin was on 28 off 23 when he walked off, allowing Riyan Parag to join Shimron Hetmyer in the middle.