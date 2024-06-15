Pakistan’s Imad Wasim faced tough questions from the media about his side’s early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The all-rounder explained that his poor show in the India outing at New York did not help the cause. Wasim managed only two runs off three balls bowled by Hardik Pandya, in the 17th over of a tight chase. This was the turning point of the match, Wasim said.

⛈️ A washed out encounter between USA and Ireland

🏏 A chance to play for pride for Canada vs India

📤 Pakistan's misery, an early exit



📽️ @AshwinAchal brings us some news from Miami, Florida#T20WorldCup | #T20WC2024pic.twitter.com/VNEBK7kjI6 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 14, 2024

“The plan was to take it deep, but unfortunately I could not execute. India also bowled very well; there were no bad balls. The 17th over, where I could not get runs, was the turning point. I let the team down. There is regret, but this is life,” Wasim said on Saturday, on the eve of Pakistan’s last match against Ireland here.

RELATED: USA qualifies for Super Eight after washout against Ireland; Pakistan knocked out T20 World Cup 2024

Wasim admitted that this was the lowest point in his nine-year international career. “Yes, this is the lowest point. You cannot go any lower. This is the fact,” Wasim said.

The shock defeat at the hands of co-host USA was “unacceptable” given the strength of Pakistan’s squad, Wasim said.

Big changes have to be made in order to set Pakistan cricket on the right path, Wasim said. “There has to be massive changes so that we can move forward and compete on the world level. Every aspect of our cricket has to change - how to play the game, how to take a team on,” Wasim said.

“In my personal opinion, it all comes down to having the right mindset,” Wasim said.