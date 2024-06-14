MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: USA qualifies for Super Eight after washout against Ireland; Pakistan knocked out

World Cup host and underdog USA (5 points) made a glorious entry into the Super Eight stage as the second placed team in Group ‘A’, behind India (6 points). Pakistan has no chance of catching up.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 21:08 IST , LAUDERHILL - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Spectators waiting for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between USA and Ireland to begin at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill at Florida.
Spectators waiting for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between USA and Ireland to begin at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill at Florida. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

Spectators waiting for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between USA and Ireland to begin at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill at Florida. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu

Pakistan was knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after the USA-Ireland match was abandoned due to rain here on Friday.

World Cup host and underdog USA (5 points), meanwhile, made a glorious entry into the Super Eight stage as the second placed team in Group ‘A’, behind India (6 points). Pakistan (2 points) has no chance of catching up.

The USA also earned a spot in the 2026 T20 World Cup. 

USA vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan’s only hope of staying alive was if Ireland defeated USA at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium here.

A wet outfield, a result of heavy rains in these parts over the last few days, caused a delay in the start of the match.

Pakistan would have been hopeful, as the sun was out, and the ground staff did their best to get proceedings started. A couple of inspections raised hopes of start in play.

Around 45 minutes before cut off time, thunder and sharp showers arrived. There was no point in waiting any longer. The umpires called off the match.

India vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms over India's last group stage match in Florida

There was celebration among the small number of USA fans at the stadium, who waved the “Stars and Stripes” proudly.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan paid a big price for losing to underdog USA in its campaign opener. A six-run defeat to India only dug the hole deeper.

A comfortable win over Canada on Tuesday was too little too late. Pakistan’s last Group ‘A’ match, against Ireland here on Sunday, is now a dead rubber.

