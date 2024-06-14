MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms over India’s last group stage match in Florida

There is slim hope for play, as the sun briefly emerged between spells of rain on Friday, but areas around the stadium received upto two feet of rain, leading Florida governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 19:56 IST , LAUDERHILL - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill.
Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian team’s sojourn in the United States of America could end in a damp squib. South Florida has been hit with heavy rain, which could wash out India’s last Group ‘A’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Canada here on Saturday.

There is slim hope for play, as the sun briefly emerged between spells of rain on Friday. Areas around the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium received upto two feet of rain, leading Florida governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency.

The first match at the venue, between Nepal and Sri Lanka, was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

A no-result have will no bearing on India’s tournament prospects. Rohit Sharma’s men have booked passage to the Super 8, and will next travel to Barbados. Canada, with two losses in three games, is on the brink of elimination.

The Indian team took the day off on Thursday, and cancelled the scheduled practice session on Friday due to rain.

The efficient stadium drainage system will kick in if rain relents. On the eve of his team’s outing against USA here, Ireland pacer Mark Adair stated that the ground looks “remarkably dry”. “The ground was actually remarkably dry. I think there are still wet patches over on the far side of the ground, but considering what the place has been through in the last 24 hours, it is looking pretty good,” Adair said.

India will hope to get a shortened outing on Saturday, at a minimum. The batting match practice will come to use as the unit moves to bigger tests in the Caribbean.

Speaking earlier in the week, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was asked about finding rhythm when game time is limited due to rain.

“I hope the weather clears and we get a game. We do have optional practice sessions, so every individual will assess how much skills he requires, and what are the areas that he needs to focus on. If he wants to bat a little more, they do come in. The only way we can work around (rained out matches) is to try and make the best of those practice sessions. In a compressed kind of a tournament that we are in, you’ve got to make sure that you maximise every opportunity - bowling or batting,” Mhambrey had stated in New York.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Paras Mhambrey /

Sri Lanka /

Nepal /

Mark Adair

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs IRE Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed due to rain; What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out?
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs IRE Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Florida; Inspection at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms over India’s last group stage match in Florida
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Going the Cristiano Ronaldo way? Players from Saudi Pro League to feature in EURO 2024 and Copa America
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Full guide of teams, groups, stadiums, players, European Championships schedule in Germany
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. India vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms over India’s last group stage match in Florida
    Ashwin Achal
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand’s golden generation faces the end of an era
    Ayan Acharya
  3. NEP vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Uganda predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nice feeling but we haven’t won anything yet: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs IRE Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed due to rain; What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out?
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs IRE Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Florida; Inspection at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms over India’s last group stage match in Florida
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Going the Cristiano Ronaldo way? Players from Saudi Pro League to feature in EURO 2024 and Copa America
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Full guide of teams, groups, stadiums, players, European Championships schedule in Germany
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment