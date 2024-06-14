India vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms over India’s last group stage match in Florida

The Indian team’s sojourn in the United States of America could end in a damp squib. South Florida has been hit with heavy rain, which could wash out India’s last Group ‘A’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Canada here on Saturday.

There is slim hope for play, as the sun briefly emerged between spells of rain on Friday. Areas around the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium received upto two feet of rain, leading Florida governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency.

The first match at the venue, between Nepal and Sri Lanka, was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

A no-result have will no bearing on India’s tournament prospects. Rohit Sharma’s men have booked passage to the Super 8, and will next travel to Barbados. Canada, with two losses in three games, is on the brink of elimination.

The Indian team took the day off on Thursday, and cancelled the scheduled practice session on Friday due to rain.

The efficient stadium drainage system will kick in if rain relents. On the eve of his team’s outing against USA here, Ireland pacer Mark Adair stated that the ground looks “remarkably dry”. “The ground was actually remarkably dry. I think there are still wet patches over on the far side of the ground, but considering what the place has been through in the last 24 hours, it is looking pretty good,” Adair said.

New Zealand's performance in the ongoing #T20WorldCup has been marked by lethargy and lacklustre efforts, and its loss against the West Indies encapsulated this decline



✍️ @ayan_acharya13



Read: https://t.co/d3Syhxg8R6pic.twitter.com/SmSefavhYn — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 14, 2024

India will hope to get a shortened outing on Saturday, at a minimum. The batting match practice will come to use as the unit moves to bigger tests in the Caribbean.

Speaking earlier in the week, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was asked about finding rhythm when game time is limited due to rain.

“I hope the weather clears and we get a game. We do have optional practice sessions, so every individual will assess how much skills he requires, and what are the areas that he needs to focus on. If he wants to bat a little more, they do come in. The only way we can work around (rained out matches) is to try and make the best of those practice sessions. In a compressed kind of a tournament that we are in, you’ve got to make sure that you maximise every opportunity - bowling or batting,” Mhambrey had stated in New York.