USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain likely to play spoilsport in flood-hit Florida; United States vs Ireland toss, weather updates

- June 14, 2024 18:11USA vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 2
USA won: 1
Ireland won: 1
Last result: Ireland won by nine runs (Lauderhill; December 2021)
- June 14, 2024 18:03Ireland Predicted Playing XI
Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.
- June 14, 2024 18:03USA Predicted Playing XI
Monank Patel (c) (wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shadley van Schalwyk.
- June 14, 2024 17:52Latest weather update
With just two hours to go for the match to begin, there is a 100 per cent chance of rain in Broward County, Florida. Pakistan and Ireland will be fretting over this forecast.
- June 14, 2024 17:44Washout on the cards?
USA vs IRE LIVE Rain Forecast, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out in Florida?
The key Group A T20 World Cup 2024 match between United States of America and Ireland, to be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday, could be washed out due to rain.
- June 14, 2024 16:54THE SQUADS
USA: Monank Patel (c) (wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous (wk), Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netralvakar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.
