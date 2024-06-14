MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain likely to play spoilsport in flood-hit Florida; United States vs Ireland toss, weather updates

USA vs IRE: Catch the live score updates from the T20 World Cup 2024 match between USA and Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.

Updated : Jun 14, 2024 18:19 IST

Team Sportstar
USA and Ireland will face off in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup in Florida on Friday.
USA and Ireland will face off in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup in Florida on Friday.
lightbox-info

USA and Ireland will face off in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup in Florida on Friday.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match between USA and Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida.

  • June 14, 2024 18:11
    USA vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is

    Matches played: 2

    USA won: 1

    Ireland won: 1

    Last result: Ireland won by nine runs (Lauderhill; December 2021)

  • June 14, 2024 18:03
    Ireland Predicted Playing XI

    Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.

  • June 14, 2024 18:03
    USA Predicted Playing XI

    Monank Patel (c) (wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shadley van Schalwyk.

  • June 14, 2024 17:52
    Latest weather update

    With just two hours to go for the match to begin, there is a 100 per cent chance of rain in Broward County, Florida. Pakistan and Ireland will be fretting over this forecast. 

  • June 14, 2024 17:44
    Washout on the cards?

    USA vs IRE LIVE Rain Forecast, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out in Florida?

    The key Group A T20 World Cup 2024 match between United States of America and Ireland, to be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday, could be washed out due to rain.

  • June 14, 2024 16:54
    THE SQUADS

    USA: Monank Patel (c) (wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous (wk), Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netralvakar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

    Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Ireland /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand’s golden generation faces the end of an era
    Ayan Acharya
  2. USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain likely to play spoilsport in flood-hit Florida; United States vs Ireland toss, weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Six injured in head-on car crash with Scotland fans in Germany
    Reuters
  4. USA vs IRE Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if rain washes out United States vs Ireland match in Florida?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Guatemala LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America 2024 friendly, Messi in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain likely to play spoilsport in flood-hit Florida; United States vs Ireland toss, weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Oman highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG completes 48-run chase in 3.1 overs against Oman
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs UGA: Struggling New Zealand eyes first win of T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  4. England batter Joe Root awarded MBE for services to cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shardul Thakur undergoes successful foot surgery in London, to be out for at least three months
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand’s golden generation faces the end of an era
    Ayan Acharya
  2. USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain likely to play spoilsport in flood-hit Florida; United States vs Ireland toss, weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Six injured in head-on car crash with Scotland fans in Germany
    Reuters
  4. USA vs IRE Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if rain washes out United States vs Ireland match in Florida?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Guatemala LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America 2024 friendly, Messi in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment