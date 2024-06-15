T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A Updated after IND vs CAN: India finishes on top after washout against Canada

The Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday between India and Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, was abandoned without a ball bowled due to wet outfield.

With this no result, India confirmed its top spot in its group ahead of USA.

Earlier, USA qualified for the Super Eight phase after its match against Ireland was washed out on Friday.

With USA and Ireland sharing a point each owing to the ‘No Result’, the former’s points tally rose to five, resulting in the elimination of Pakistan, the Irish and Canada.

Pakistan and Ireland will face off on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost NR Points NRR 1. India (Q) 4 3 0 1 7 +1.137 2. USA (Q) 4 2 1 1 5 +0.127 3. Canada (E) 4 1 2 1 3 -0.493 4. Pakistan (E) 3 1 2 0 2 +0.191 5. Ireland (E) 3 0 2 1 1 -1.712

(Updated after IND vs CAN match on June 15)