Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024: Albania scores fastest goal in Euros history; Top talking points

Take a look at all the major talking points from the Euro 2024 Group B match between Italy and Albania being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.
Albania scores fastest goal in Euros history!
Nedim Bajrmi of Albania scored the fastest goal in the history of the European Championship in its Group B clash against Italy
.Bajrami found the net after just 23 seconds, breaking the previous record set by Russia’s Dmitri Kirichenko, who scored after 65 seconds against Greece on June 20, 2004.
Bajrami capitalised from a mistake by the Italian defence inside their box and lashed a shot onto the roof of the net, beating keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near-post.
Familiar faces all around
Albania’ squad consists of 10 players who play in the Italian top-flight, Serie A.
Bastoni’s first goal for Italy in a big tournament
Bastoni scored Italy’s equaliser in the 11th minute which is his first international goal in a major International tournament.
Barella has scored more for Italy than Totti!
Barella scored Italy’s second goal against Albania and has now scored more goals (10) for Italy than Francesco Totti (9).
Among the players currently in the Italian national team squad he has also scored the most goals with the Azzurri shirt.
