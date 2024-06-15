MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Switzerland sinks Hungary to make strong start in its Euros campaign

Kwadwo Duah gave Switzerland an early lead with his first international goal before Michel Aebischer made it 2-0 just before the break. Later, Breel Embolo sealed victory in added time.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 20:25 IST , Cologne, Germany - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Switzerland’s Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer scored against Hungary in Euro 2024.
Switzerland’s Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer scored against Hungary in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Switzerland’s Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer scored against Hungary in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Switzerland made a flying start at Euro 2024 as Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer scored their first international goals in a 3-1 win against Hungary on Saturday.

Murat Yakin’s side raced into a two-goal lead by half-time in Cologne to kick off its Group A campaign in impressive fashion.

Duah opened the scoring in only his second international appearance after making his debut earlier this month.

The London-born 27-year-old, who plays for Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad, holds dual citizenship with Ghana and Switzerland, who will be relieved he opted to represent them on the evidence of this dynamic display.

After providing the assist for Duah’s opener, Bologna midfielder Aebischer netted his maiden Switzerland goal with an eye-catching long-range strike just before the interval.

ALSO READ | DEN vs SVN, Euro 2024: Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again in Group C opener

Barnabas Varga’s seventh goal in nine starts for Hungary set up a tense finale, but Breel Embolo struck in stoppage-time to seal the points.

Following reports of a rift between Yakin and his players over tactics, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka insisted on Friday that the air had been cleared in time for the Euros.

A recent dinner with Yakin featuring “plenty of wine” healed the wounds and the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder showed his support for the manager with an influential performance.

AS IT HAPPENED | Hungary vs Switzerland highlights

Switzerland beat France on penalties in the last 16 at Euro 2020 before losing a shoot-out to Spain in the quarter-finals.

They will hope to emulate that memorable run after enjoying a perfect start in a group that also includes hosts Germany, who thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener on Friday.

Switzerland faces Scotland in its second game on Wednesday, while Hungary play Germany the same day.

Hungary boss Marco Rossi had urged his side to embrace the pressure of being ranked as one of Europe’s emerging forces.

But its dismal first half proved fatal, showing that comparisons to Hungary’s ‘Mighty Magyars’, who finished as runners-up at the 1954 World Cup, were rather premature.

Swiss on a roll

Switzerland needed just 12 minutes to puncture Hungarian optimism in ruthless fashion.

Aebischer slipped a perfectly weighted pass through the heart of the Hungary defence, sending Duah through to plant a clinical low finish past Peter Gulacsi.

Duah’s celebrations were initially curtailed by an erroneous offside flag, but the decision was corrected by VAR as Switzerland’s players mobbed their unheralded hero.

Ruben Vargas should have sent the roiling red sea of Switzerland fans into ecstasy again moments later.

Vargas intercepted Milos Kerkez’s wayward pass on the edge of the area, but the winger was left holding his head in frustration after his shot cannoned off Gulacsi’s shoulder.

The Swiss were on a roll and Willi Orban wasted a golden opportunity to halt their momentum with a close-range header that was straight at Yann Sommer.

It was a crucial moment as Aebischer doubled Switzerland’s lead on the stroke of half-time.

With Hungary sat too deep, a flowing Swiss move climaxed with Aebischer curling a superb strike into the far corner from 25 yards.

Varga gave Hungary a lifeline in the 66th minute, just moments after he had missed a sitter.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s pin-point cross found Varga and his diving header whistled past Sommer from six yards.

Hungary pushed hard for an equaliser, but Embolo came off the bench to chip a cool finish over Gulacsi in the final seconds.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Hungary /

Switzerland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out; Yamal in records book, Modric starts, 9:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. POL vs NED, EURO 2024: Injury woes keep major stars out as Netherlands faces Poland in Group D opener
    Reuters
  3. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Wet outfield delays toss in IND vs CAN; Next inspection at 9:00 PM IST; Florida weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Switzerland sinks Hungary to make strong start in its Euros campaign
    AFP
  5. India vs Canada, Florida weather live updates, T20 World Cup: IND v CAN start delayed due to wet outfield, next inspection at 9:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Euro 2024: Switzerland sinks Hungary to make strong start in its Euros campaign
    AFP
  2. BEL vs SVK, Euro 2024: Belgium keeps injuries under wrap ahead of Slovakia clash
    Reuters
  3. Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Shaqiri absent, top talking points and records broken from Group A Euros clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Who is Milos Kerkez? Youngest player to play for Hungary in Euros in 60 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hungary vs Switzerland highlights, HUN 1-3 SUI, Euro 2024: Duah, Aebischer and Embolo shine
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out; Yamal in records book, Modric starts, 9:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. POL vs NED, EURO 2024: Injury woes keep major stars out as Netherlands faces Poland in Group D opener
    Reuters
  3. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Wet outfield delays toss in IND vs CAN; Next inspection at 9:00 PM IST; Florida weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Switzerland sinks Hungary to make strong start in its Euros campaign
    AFP
  5. India vs Canada, Florida weather live updates, T20 World Cup: IND v CAN start delayed due to wet outfield, next inspection at 9:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment