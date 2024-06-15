MagazineBuy Print

Argentina announces final squad for Copa America 2024; Messi named captain, Correa out

Lionel Messi was named captain as Argentina announced its final squad for Copa America 2024, under head coach Lionel Scaloni, on Saturday.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 18:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Messi, in Argentina’s last warm-up match before Copa America, got level with Ali Daei as the joint-second-highest goalscorer in international football, below Cristiano Ronaldo.
Messi, in Argentina's last warm-up match before Copa America, got level with Ali Daei as the joint-second-highest goalscorer in international football, below Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Messi, in Argentina’s last warm-up match before Copa America, got level with Ali Daei as the joint-second-highest goalscorer in international football, below Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi was named captain as Argentina announced its final squad for Copa America 2024, under head coach Lionel Scaloni, on Saturday.

The defending Copa America champion completed its warm-up matches late on Friday, beating Guatemala 4-1, which included a brace from Messi, who got level with Ali Daei as the joint-second-highest goalscorer in international football, below Cristiano Ronaldo.

More to follow

Related Topics

Argentina /

Copa America 2024 /

Lionel Messi

