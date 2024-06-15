Argentina announces final squad for Copa America 2024; Messi named captain, Correa out

Lionel Messi was named captain as Argentina announced its final squad for Copa America 2024, under head coach Lionel Scaloni, on Saturday.
The defending Copa America champion completed its warm-up matches late on Friday, beating Guatemala 4-1, which included a brace from Messi, who got level with Ali Daei as the joint-second-highest goalscorer in international football, below Cristiano Ronaldo.
More to follow
