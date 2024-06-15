MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Spain’s Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player ever to play in European Championships

At 16 years and 338 days old, the Barcelona youngster broke the record previously held by Polish international Kacper Kozlowski, who played at Euro 2020 at 17 years and 246 days old.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 20:30 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Lamine Yamal.
Spain’s Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to ever feature in the European Championships after he was named in Spain’s starting lineup to face Croatia in its first match of Euro 2024.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS CROATIA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, EURO 2024

At 16 years and 338 days old, the Barcelona youngster broke the record previously held by Polish international Kacper Kozlowski, who played at Euro 2020 at 17 years and 246 days old.

After his national team debut in September last year, Yamal has two goals and four assists in seven games. He also became the nation’s youngest ever player and goalscorer after scoring in Spain’s 7-1 win over Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Lamine Yamal

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

