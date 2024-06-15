Euro 2024: Spain’s Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player ever to play in European Championships

Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to ever feature in the European Championships after he was named in Spain’s starting lineup to face Croatia in its first match of Euro 2024.

At 16 years and 338 days old, the Barcelona youngster broke the record previously held by Polish international Kacper Kozlowski, who played at Euro 2020 at 17 years and 246 days old.

After his national team debut in September last year, Yamal has two goals and four assists in seven games. He also became the nation’s youngest ever player and goalscorer after scoring in Spain’s 7-1 win over Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.