MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BEL vs SVK, Euro 2024: Belgium keeps injuries under wrap ahead of Slovakia clash

Axel Witsel was called out of retirement for the tournament as a centre back having been converted from midfield at Atletico Madrid this season.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 18:58 IST , FRANKFRUT - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Belgium’s forward Leandro Trossard (l) vies with Luxembourg’s defender Laurent Jans (R).
Belgium’s forward Leandro Trossard (l) vies with Luxembourg’s defender Laurent Jans (R). | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Belgium’s forward Leandro Trossard (l) vies with Luxembourg’s defender Laurent Jans (R). | Photo Credit: AFP

Belgium remained tight-lipped over its injury woes in defence but let slip the fact that Axel Witsel had returned to individual training ahead of its Euro 2024 Group E opener against Slovakia in Frankfurt on Monday.

Belgium held a closed training session on Saturday and journalists were asked not to pose questions about the players’ fitness at a media conference later in the day, though right back Timothy Castagne confirmed that Witsel, who had pulled out of training on Friday, had done an individual session.

Witsel was called out of retirement for the tournament as a centre back having been converted from midfield at Atletico Madrid this season.

There was no response to questions about the fitness of Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate and their absence, along with Witsel’s, poses a potential crisis at the back for coach Domenico Tedesco.

READ MORE: Belgium in EURO 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

“I’m not worried about the fact that there are some absentees. Everyone who will play is ready, there is enough quality,” Castagne told reporters.

Wout Faes and 20-year-old Zeno Debast are the other specialist centre backs in the squad and Castagne, with 43 caps since 2018, is ready to take a leadership role in defence.

“I’m the most experienced player at the back. I always talk, but now I must do so even more. Of course, when I’m on the right, I can’t talk to the left back. When there is a pause in the game I use that time to make adjustments.”

Castagne said there was no instruction from Tedesco to take things easy in training but admitted that the last thing the team needed were more injury problems.

“We give it our all, we were not extra careful because there are a lot of injured players. But of course, we won’t do stupid things. There’s no point in making unnecessary tackles.”

Even with a depleted backline, Castagne believes there is enough quality in the Belgium side for them to win a maiden Euro title, having been runners-up to West Germany in 1980.

“The group is a good mix of experience and youth. I’m not here to prove to you that we have a chance, it has to happen on the pitch.

“We don’t care if the outside world see us as a favourite (or not). The most important thing is that we believe that we can achieve something beautiful.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2020 /

Euro 2024 /

Belgium /

Slovakia /

Axel Witsel /

Atletico Madrid /

Jan Vertonghen /

Timothy Castagne /

West Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Hungary vs Switzerland in pictures, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. BEL vs SVK, Euro 2024: Belgium keeps injuries under wrap ahead of Slovakia clash
    Reuters
  3. Argentina announce final squad for Copa America 2024; Messi named captain, Correa out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s recurve team misses Paris Olympics quota at final qualifier, to rely on world rankings for a spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 10 PM IST; England faces Namibia in must-win match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. BEL vs SVK, Euro 2024: Belgium keeps injuries under wrap ahead of Slovakia clash
    Reuters
  2. Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Shaqiri not in starting lineup, top talking points in Group A Euros clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Who is Milos Kerkez? Youngest player to play for Hungary in Euros in 60 years
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hungary vs Switzerland LIVE score and updates, HUN 0-1 SUI, Euro 2024: Duah scores opening goal, Vargas misses big chance
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hungary vs Switzerland LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Hungary vs Switzerland in pictures, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. BEL vs SVK, Euro 2024: Belgium keeps injuries under wrap ahead of Slovakia clash
    Reuters
  3. Argentina announce final squad for Copa America 2024; Messi named captain, Correa out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s recurve team misses Paris Olympics quota at final qualifier, to rely on world rankings for a spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 10 PM IST; England faces Namibia in must-win match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment