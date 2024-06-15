Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Shaqiri not in starting lineup, top talking points in Group A Euros clash

Hungary and Switzerland clash in their opening Group A match at the Euro 2024 RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Sportstar looks at the top talking points from the clash between from the exciting Euros clash between Hungary and Switzerland:

Shaqiri not in starting 11

Surprisingly, Swiss star player Xherdan Shaqiri was not included in the starting 11.

Milos Kerkez, youngest player for Hungary in Euros in 60 years

At just 20 years and 221 days old, Milos Kerkez became the youngest player to appear for Hungary at the Euros in 60 years.

Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez sets record for most appearances

Ricardo Rodriguez set a new record for the most appearances for Switzerland at major international tournaments (22).

Domonik Szboszlai becomes youngest ever captain in Euro history

Dominik Szoboszlai started for Hungary against Switzerland and became the youngest ever captain (23 years 7 months and 21 days) at a men’s European Championship.

Kwadwo Duah scores with his second ever shot for Switzerland!

Kwadwo Duah scored the opening goal against Hungary which was not just his first international goal but also his second ever shot for Switzerland.

Aebischer scores his first goal for Switzerland

After 20 appearances for the national side, Michel Aebischer has finally scored his first goal for Switzerland.

Aebischer also the first player to both score and assist in a single match for Switzerland

Michel Aebischer also became the first player to both score and assist for Switzerland in a single match at the Euros.