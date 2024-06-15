MagazineBuy Print

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic passes away at 26

The Montenegrin goalkeeper, who had fallen ill while on international duty, has reportedly been found dead in an apartment in Budva on Saturday.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 16:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The young goalkeeper was named man of the match in what was unfortunately his last football outing on the 6th of June against Belgium.
The young goalkeeper was named man of the match in what was unfortunately his last football outing on the 6th of June against Belgium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The young goalkeeper was named man of the match in what was unfortunately his last football outing on the 6th of June against Belgium. | Photo Credit: AP

Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic passed away on Saturday at the age of 26, the Championship club confirmed.

Sarkic fell ill in his home country while on international duty. Montenegrin daily newspaper Vijesti reported Sarkic died in an apartment in Budva early in the morning.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time,” Millwall said in a statement.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

“Our dear Matija, we will miss you and your cheerful spirit, your work ethic and your great defending,” the Montenegro Football Association (FSCG) said in a statement, describing Sarkic as an “always smiling guy”.

“On behalf of European football, our deepest condolences go to Matija’s friends, family and everybody who knew him. Rest in peace, Matija,” governing body UEFA said in a statement.

Sarkic made nine saves in Montenegro’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium in a friendly last Wednesday and was named man of the match for his outstanding performance.

Born in Grimsby, England, Sarkic played for Aston Villa and Belgian side Anderlecht at youth level. He made 33 appearances for Millwall after joining in August 2023 from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

