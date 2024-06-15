MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham Hotspurs’ Bentancur apologises to Son for racist remark

Rodrigo Bentancur apologised to his teammate Son Heung-min on Friday after a video of him saying all South Korean people ‘look the same’ had circulated online.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 11:30 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur apologised to his teammate Son Heung-min for a racist remark. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur apologised to his teammate Son Heung-min for a racist remark. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur apologised to his teammate Son Heung-min on Friday after a video of him saying all South Korean people ‘look the same’ had circulated online.

In a short clip posted on social media this week from Uruguayan Television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asks the Uruguay international for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which Bentancur replies, “Sonny’s?”, adding, “It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Bentancur apologised after his comments were met with disapproval.

ALSO READ | Former Germany defender Jerome Boateng back in court for domestic abuse case

“Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke,” the 26-year-old wrote on his Instagram stories on Friday.

“You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you, brother!”

Son, the Spurs and South Korea captain, did not immediately respond to an email sent to Spurs outside British business hours on Saturday.

Uruguay are in Group C with the United States, Panama and Bolivia in the Copa America, which will run from Thursday to July 14 in the U.S. South Korea have advanced to the third round of Asia’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting on June 27. 

