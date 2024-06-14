MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024: Full guide of teams, groups, stadiums, players, European Championships schedule in Germany

The opening match of the contest will see Germany lock horns with Scotland at the Allianz Arena, the home stadium of Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 19:30 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The European Championships in Germany will see 51 matches played over 10 stadia in the country, with Italy starting its title defence against Albania.
The European Championships in Germany will see 51 matches played over 10 stadia in the country, with Italy starting its title defence against Albania. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The European Championships in Germany will see 51 matches played over 10 stadia in the country, with Italy starting its title defence against Albania. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2024 edition of the European Championship has finally arrived with 24 teams vying the title in Germany from June 14. The opening match of the contest will see Germany lock horns with Scotland at the Allianz Arena.

The tournament will see 51 matches played over 10 stadia in the country, with Italy starting its title defence against Albania. Sportstar looks at the details of all teams and the groups before EURO 2024 begins:

GROUP GUIDE:

Group A: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects

Group B: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects

Group C: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects

Group D: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects

Group E: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects

Group F: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects

TEAM GUIDE

GROUP A

Germany: Full squad, preview, match schedule, venue, previous performances

Scotland: Full squad, preview, match schedule, previous performances, venue

Hungary: Full squad, preview, match schedule, previous performances, venue

Switzerland: Full squad, preview, match schedule, venue, previous performances

GROUP B

Spain: Full squad, preview, match schedule, live streaming info, kick-off timings

Croatia: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info

Italy: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info

Albania: Preview, match schedule, full squad, live streaming info, kick-off times

GROUP C

England: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news

Denmark: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news

Serbia: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news

Slovenia: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news

GROUP D

France: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

Netherlands: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

Austria: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

Poland at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

GROUP E

Belgium: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

Romania: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

Slovakia: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

Ukraine: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

GROUP F

Portugal: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide

Czech Republic: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide

Georgia: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide

Turkey: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide

STADIUM GUIDE

Euro 2024 venues: Complete details of stadiums for European Championship in Germany

FULL SQUADS

Euro 2024: Final squads of all the 24 participating nations, full list of players

EURO 2024 SCHEDULE

Date Match Kick-off Time (CET/Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue
June 14 Germany vs Scotland 9:00 PM 12:30 am (June 15) Munich
June 15 Hungary vs Switzerland 3:00 PM 6:30 pm Cologne
June 15 Spain vs Croatia 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Berlin
June 15 Italy vs Albania 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 16) Dortmund
June 16 Poland vs Netherlands 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Hamburg
June 16 Slovenia vs Denmark 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Stuttgart
June 16 Serbia vs England 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 17) Gelsenkirchen
June 17 Romania vs Ukraine 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Munich
June 17 Belgium vs Slovakia 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Frankfurt
June 17 Austria vs France 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 18) Dusseldorf
June 18 Turkiye vs Georgia 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dortmund
June 18 Portugal vs Czechia 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 19) Leipzig
June 19 Croatia vs Albania 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Hamburg
June 19 Germany vs Hungary 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Stuttgart
June 19 Scotland vs Switzerland 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 20) Cologne
June 20 Slovenia vs Serbia 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Munich
June 20 Denmark vs England 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Frankfurt
June 20 Spain vs Italy 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 21) Gelsenkirchen
June 21 Slovakia vs Ukraine 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Dusseldorf
June 21 Poland vs Austria 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Berlin
June 21 Netherlands vs France 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 22) Leipzig
June 22 Georgia vs Czechia 3:00 PM 6:30 PM Hamburg
June 22 Turkiye vs Portugal 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dortmund
June 22 Belgium vs Romania 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 23) Cologne
June 23 Switzerland vs Germany 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 24) Frankfurt
June 23 Scotland vs Hungary 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 24) Stuttgart
June 24 Albania vs Spain 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 25) Dusseldorf
June 24 Croatia vs Italy 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 25) Leipzig
June 25 France vs Poland 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dortmund
June 25 Netherlands vs Austria 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Berlin
June 25 Denmark vs Serbia 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 26) Munich
June 25 England vs Slovenia 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 26) Cologne
June 26 Slovakia vs Romania 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Frankfurt
June 26 Ukraine vs Belgium 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Stuttgart
June 26 Georgia vs Portugal 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 27) Gelsenkirchen
June 26 Czechia vs Turkiye 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 27) Hamburg
Round of 16
June 29 2A vs 2B 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Berlin
June 29 1A vs 2C 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 30) Dortmund
June 30 1C vs 3D/E/F 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Gelsenkirchen
June 30 1B vs 3A/D/E/F 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 1) Cologne
July 1 2D vs 2E 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dusseldorf
July 1 1F vs 3A/B/C 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 2) Frankfurt
July 2 1E vs 3A/B/C/D 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Munich
July 2 1D vs 2F 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 3) Leipzig
Quarterfinals
July 5 Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dusseldorf
July 5 Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 6) Hamburg
July 6 Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Stuttgart
July 6 Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 7) Berlin
Semifinals
July 9 Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 10) Munich
July 10 Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 11) Dortmund
Final
July 14 Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 15) Berlin

Download the full schedule pdf here: EURO 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

EURO 2024 LIVE STREAMING INFO

All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

