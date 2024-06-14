EURO 2024: Full guide of teams, groups, stadiums, players, European Championships schedule in Germany

The 2024 edition of the European Championship has finally arrived with 24 teams vying the title in Germany from June 14. The opening match of the contest will see Germany lock horns with Scotland at the Allianz Arena.
The tournament will see 51 matches played over 10 stadia in the country, with Italy starting its title defence against Albania. Sportstar looks at the details of all teams and the groups before EURO 2024 begins:
GROUP GUIDE:
Group A: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects
Group B: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects
Group C: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects
Group D: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects
Group E: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects
Group F: Preview, full squad, strengths, weaknesses, key prospects
TEAM GUIDE
GROUP A
Germany: Full squad, preview, match schedule, venue, previous performances
Scotland: Full squad, preview, match schedule, previous performances, venue
Hungary: Full squad, preview, match schedule, previous performances, venue
Switzerland: Full squad, preview, match schedule, venue, previous performances
GROUP B
Spain: Full squad, preview, match schedule, live streaming info, kick-off timings
Croatia: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info
Italy: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info
Albania: Preview, match schedule, full squad, live streaming info, kick-off times
GROUP C
England: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
Denmark: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
Serbia: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
Slovenia: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
GROUP D
France: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
Netherlands: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
Austria: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
Poland at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
GROUP E
Belgium: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
Romania: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
Slovakia: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
Ukraine: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
GROUP F
Portugal: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
Czech Republic: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
Georgia: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
Turkey: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
STADIUM GUIDE
Euro 2024 venues: Complete details of stadiums for European Championship in Germany
FULL SQUADS
Euro 2024: Final squads of all the 24 participating nations, full list of players
EURO 2024 SCHEDULE
|Date
|Match
|Kick-off Time (CET/Local time)
|Kick-off Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 14
|Germany vs Scotland
|9:00 PM
|12:30 am (June 15)
|Munich
|June 15
|Hungary vs Switzerland
|3:00 PM
|6:30 pm
|Cologne
|June 15
|Spain vs Croatia
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Berlin
|June 15
|Italy vs Albania
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 16)
|Dortmund
|June 16
|Poland vs Netherlands
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Hamburg
|June 16
|Slovenia vs Denmark
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Stuttgart
|June 16
|Serbia vs England
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 17)
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 17
|Romania vs Ukraine
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Munich
|June 17
|Belgium vs Slovakia
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Frankfurt
|June 17
|Austria vs France
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 18)
|Dusseldorf
|June 18
|Turkiye vs Georgia
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dortmund
|June 18
|Portugal vs Czechia
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 19)
|Leipzig
|June 19
|Croatia vs Albania
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Hamburg
|June 19
|Germany vs Hungary
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Stuttgart
|June 19
|Scotland vs Switzerland
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 20)
|Cologne
|June 20
|Slovenia vs Serbia
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Munich
|June 20
|Denmark vs England
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Frankfurt
|June 20
|Spain vs Italy
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 21)
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 21
|Slovakia vs Ukraine
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Dusseldorf
|June 21
|Poland vs Austria
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Berlin
|June 21
|Netherlands vs France
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 22)
|Leipzig
|June 22
|Georgia vs Czechia
|3:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Hamburg
|June 22
|Turkiye vs Portugal
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dortmund
|June 22
|Belgium vs Romania
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 23)
|Cologne
|June 23
|Switzerland vs Germany
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 24)
|Frankfurt
|June 23
|Scotland vs Hungary
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 24)
|Stuttgart
|June 24
|Albania vs Spain
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 25)
|Dusseldorf
|June 24
|Croatia vs Italy
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 25)
|Leipzig
|June 25
|France vs Poland
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dortmund
|June 25
|Netherlands vs Austria
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Berlin
|June 25
|Denmark vs Serbia
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 26)
|Munich
|June 25
|England vs Slovenia
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 26)
|Cologne
|June 26
|Slovakia vs Romania
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Frankfurt
|June 26
|Ukraine vs Belgium
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Stuttgart
|June 26
|Georgia vs Portugal
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 27)
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 26
|Czechia vs Turkiye
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 27)
|Hamburg
|Round of 16
|June 29
|2A vs 2B
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Berlin
|June 29
|1A vs 2C
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 30)
|Dortmund
|June 30
|1C vs 3D/E/F
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 30
|1B vs 3A/D/E/F
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 1)
|Cologne
|July 1
|2D vs 2E
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dusseldorf
|July 1
|1F vs 3A/B/C
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 2)
|Frankfurt
|July 2
|1E vs 3A/B/C/D
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Munich
|July 2
|1D vs 2F
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 3)
|Leipzig
|Quarterfinals
|July 5
|Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dusseldorf
|July 5
|Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 6)
|Hamburg
|July 6
|Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Stuttgart
|July 6
|Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 7)
|Berlin
|Semifinals
|July 9
|Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 10)
|Munich
|July 10
|Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 11)
|Dortmund
|Final
|July 14
|Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 15)
|Berlin
Download the full schedule pdf here: EURO 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
EURO 2024 LIVE STREAMING INFO
All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Going the Cristiano Ronaldo way? Players from Saudi Pro League to feature in EURO 2024 and Copa America
- USA vs IRE Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed due to rain in flood-hit Florida; United States vs Ireland latest weather updates
- EURO 2024: Full guide of teams, groups, stadiums, players, European Championships schedule in Germany
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 14: Aditi’s makes solid start with 68 at Meijer LPGA Classic
- USA vs IRE Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed due to rain; What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE