Turkey at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide

Turkey enters Euro 2024 with high hopes and a renewed sense of purpose following a stellar qualifying campaign after the Crescent Stars showcased resilience and consistency to top Group D with five wins and just one defeat from eight games.

Vincenzo Montella, who took charge in September 2023, has instilled a new tactical discipline, leading the team to three victories in six matches.

Turkey hopes that momentum could help it leave behind memories of a disappointing Euro 2020 performance and failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A pivotal figure in Turkey’s resurgence is their captain, Hakan Calhanoglu.

Turkey at a glance: Previous Euro performance: Five participations, semi-finalists in 2008 Other honours: None FIFA ranking: 40 Nickname: The Crescent Stars Coach: Vincenzo Montella (ITA) Star players: Hakan Calhanoglu, Arda Guler Main clubs: Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas How did they qualify: Won Group D

The Inter Milan star has transitioned from an attacking midfielder role to a deep-lying playmaker, orchestrating the game with poise and vision, and Turkey will rely heavily on his experience and creativity.

Adding youthful excitement to the squad is Real Madrid’s teenage sensation Arda Guler. Brimming with talent, the 19-year-old represents the future of Turkish football and is expected to play a crucial role in the attacking third, providing flair and unpredictability.

Galatasaray forwards Kerem Akturkoglu and Baris Alper Yilmaz have featured in every game since Montella took charge but the scoring duties have been shared around the team with 17 players finding the net in the qualifiers.

“For the first time we finished the qualifiers at the top of our group and advanced to the tournament three times in a row,” Montella told the football federation’s YouTube channel.

“But we failed to advance past the group stage in the last two tournaments. Our first target is surely to achieve what we couldn’t achieve those times, through hard work, unity and faith.”

Turkey will look to set a positive tone for the tournament when it opens its campaign against Georgia, but the real test comes in its second game against Portugal, a side it has never beaten in an official match.

Its final Group F game is against the Czech Republic, which could prove pivotal for both sides in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages.

“All of our three rivals have different football mentalities. The first game will be the hardest. Georgia may be below us in FIFA rankings, but statistics don’t win you games,” Montella said.

With its blend of experienced leaders and promising talents, coupled with Montella’s strategic insights, Turkey has a golden opportunity to erase the painful memories of Euro 2020, where they exited without a win and scored just one goal in three matches.

As it prepares for its campaign in Germany, Turkey is no longer seen merely as a dark horse but as a team with the potential to surprise and succeed.

“We have to take it step by step. Once we advance from the group stage, our dreams and aims may change. Relying on my experience, everything is possible,” said Montella.

TURKEY SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir (Manchester United), Mert Gunok (Besiktas), Ugurcan Cakır (Trabzonspor) Defenders: Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce), Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahce), Zeki Celik (Roma), Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray), Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Samet Akaydın (Panathinaikos) Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahce), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich), Orkun Kokcu (Benfica), Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund) Forwards: Irfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahce), Yunus Akgun (Leicester City), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus), Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray), Barıs Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Bertug Yildirim (Rennes), Cenk Tosun (Besiktas), Semih Kilicsoy (Besiktas), Yusuf Yazici (Lille)

TURKEY MATCH SCHEDULE

Turkey vs Georgia - June 18, Tuesday - 9:30 PM Turkey vs Portugal - June 22, Saturday - 9:30 PM Czech Republic vs Turkey - June 27, Thursday - 12:30 AM

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

All of Turkey’s matches at Euro 2024 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)