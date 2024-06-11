FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between Afghanistan and Kuwait, was preponed by close to six hours, to a 6:45 pm local time on June 11, on Tuesday.

The two sides, placed third and fourth, respectively, in the second round of qualifiers in group A are aiming for the second spot, which will secure their berth in the next edition of the AFC Asian Cup and keep its World Cup hopes alive.

The rescheduled kick-off time would mean the match will begin at the same time as India vs Qatar, at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, which is 9:15 pm IST.

India is currently placed second in the standings and would need at least a draw to stay in the race for the 2026 World Cup. Its head coach Igor Stimac had previously expressed his doubts about the other Group A match being played after the India game.

“It’s very strange. I’m surprised something like this is still happening. These matches which are decisive should have been played at the same time, never mind the time zone or who plays,” he had said.

Kuwait, placed bottom of Group A, comes into the Afghanistan clash after a goalless draw with India while Afghanistan stunned Asian champion Qatar with a draw, the first between the two sides since 1979.