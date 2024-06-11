MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India

The two sides are aiming for the second spot in the second round, which will secure their berth in the next edition of the AFC Asian Cup and keep its World Cup hopes alive.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 19:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kuwait (right), which will play Afghanistan in its last group stage match, is at the bottom of the group and comes into the game after a goalless draw with India.
Kuwait (right), which will play Afghanistan in its last group stage match, is at the bottom of the group and comes into the game after a goalless draw with India. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Kuwait (right), which will play Afghanistan in its last group stage match, is at the bottom of the group and comes into the game after a goalless draw with India. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between Afghanistan and Kuwait, was preponed by close to six hours, to a 6:45 pm local time on June 11, on Tuesday.

The two sides, placed third and fourth, respectively, in the second round of qualifiers in group A are aiming for the second spot, which will secure their berth in the next edition of the AFC Asian Cup and keep its World Cup hopes alive.

The rescheduled kick-off time would mean the match will begin at the same time as India vs Qatar, at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, which is 9:15 pm IST.

READ MORE | Qatar vs India: India’s journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers second round so far

India is currently placed second in the standings and would need at least a draw to stay in the race for the 2026 World Cup. Its head coach Igor Stimac had previously expressed his doubts about the other Group A match being played after the India game.

“It’s very strange. I’m surprised something like this is still happening. These matches which are decisive should have been played at the same time, never mind the time zone or who plays,” he had said.

Kuwait, placed bottom of Group A, comes into the Afghanistan clash after a goalless draw with India while Afghanistan stunned Asian champion Qatar with a draw, the first between the two sides since 1979.

Related Topics

Kuwait /

Afghanistan /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Igor Stimac

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bowl; Saim Ayub in PAK playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jose Molina becomes new Mohun Bagan SG head coach, replaces Antonio Habas
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: China’s third round hopes in serious danger after loss to South Korea
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: China’s third round hopes in serious danger after loss to South Korea
    AFP
  3. Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Lewandowski out of Poland’s opening match against Netherlands with injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bowl; Saim Ayub in PAK playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jose Molina becomes new Mohun Bagan SG head coach, replaces Antonio Habas
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: China’s third round hopes in serious danger after loss to South Korea
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment