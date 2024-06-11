LIVE Qatar vs India score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers updates: Blue Tigers aim for third round qualification, IND v QAT, 9:15 PM kick-off

- June 11, 2024 19:48This is India’s first match in the post-Sunil Chhetri era. One question remains - Who after Chhetri?
Qatar vs India: Who can become India’s No. 9 after Sunil Chhetri’s retirement, in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
With Sunil Chhetri, India’s highest goal scorer, donning the national colours for the last time, head coach Igor Stimac announced the squad for the next match against Qatar, with four forwards.
- June 11, 2024 19:41Preview
Four days ago, Sunil Chhetri left on his terms. On Tuesday, it could be Igor Stimac’s turn to leave, after putting his head on the block. But more importantly, India’s game against Qatar presents the last opportunity for it to make the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.
At the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, against an under-strength host nation, it’s all-or-nothing for the Blue Tigers.
India has only two scenarios left to ensure qualification: a win against Qatar or if both the remaining matches in Group A end as draws.
Read full preview HERE
Qatar vs India: Last chance for India and Stimac in FIFA World Cup qualifier against under-strength Qatar
India’s game against Qatar presents the last opportunity for it to make the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.
When and where will the Qatar vs India, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier kick-off?
The final FIFA World Cup qualifiers group stage match between Qatar and India will kick-off at 9:15 PM IST on Wednesday, June 11, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Where to watch Qatar vs India, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match in India?
The Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup qualifier match can be watched LIVE on the FanCode app and website.
The India and Qatar clash will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bowl; Saim Ayub in PAK playing XI
- LIVE Qatar vs India score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers updates: Blue Tigers aim for third round qualification, IND v QAT, 9:15 PM kick-off
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, North Korea, Thailand on verge of Asian Cup qualification
- Qatar vs India: When and where to watch India’s final FIFA World Cup qualifier match?
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE