LIVE Qatar vs India score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers updates: Blue Tigers aim for third round qualification, IND v QAT, 9:15 PM kick-off

Four days ago, Sunil Chhetri left on his terms. On Tuesday, it could be Igor Stimac’s turn to leave, after putting his head on the block. But more importantly, India’s game against Qatar presents the last opportunity for it to make the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

At the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, against an under-strength host nation, it’s all-or-nothing for the Blue Tigers.

India has only two scenarios left to ensure qualification: a win against Qatar or if both the remaining matches in Group A end as draws.

When and where will the Qatar vs India, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier kick-off?

The final FIFA World Cup qualifiers group stage match between Qatar and India will kick-off at 9:15 PM IST on Wednesday, June 11, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where to watch Qatar vs India, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match in India?

The Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup qualifier match can be watched LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

The India and Qatar clash will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.