Latest issue of Sportstar

Have you subscribed yet?

LIVE Qatar vs India score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers updates: Blue Tigers aim for third round qualification, IND v QAT, 9:15 PM kick-off

QAT vs IND: Follow the live score and updates of the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier from the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Updated : Jun 11, 2024 20:01 IST

Team Sportstar
India needs at least a draw against Qatar to keep its third round qualification hopes alive
India needs at least a draw against Qatar to keep its third round qualification hopes alive | Photo Credit: AIFF
lightbox-info

India needs at least a draw against Qatar to keep its third round qualification hopes alive | Photo Credit: AIFF

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier from the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through all the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of the match.

  • June 11, 2024 19:48
    This is India’s first match in the post-Sunil Chhetri era. One question remains - Who after Chhetri?

    Qatar vs India: Who can become India’s No. 9 after Sunil Chhetri’s retirement, in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

    With Sunil Chhetri, India’s highest goal scorer, donning the national colours for the last time, head coach Igor Stimac announced the squad for the next match against Qatar, with four forwards. 

  • June 11, 2024 19:41
    Preview

    Four days ago, Sunil Chhetri left on his terms. On Tuesday, it could be Igor Stimac’s turn to leave, after putting his head on the block. But more importantly, India’s game against Qatar presents the last opportunity for it to make the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.


    At the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, against an under-strength host nation, it’s all-or-nothing for the Blue Tigers. 


    India has only two scenarios left to ensure qualification: a win against Qatar or if both the remaining matches in Group A end as draws.


    Read full preview HERE

    Qatar vs India: Last chance for India and Stimac in FIFA World Cup qualifier against under-strength Qatar

    India’s game against Qatar presents the last opportunity for it to make the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.


    When and where will the Qatar vs India, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier kick-off?


    The final FIFA World Cup qualifiers group stage match between Qatar and India will kick-off at 9:15 PM IST on Wednesday, June 11, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.


    Where to watch Qatar vs India, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match in India?


    The Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup qualifier match can be watched LIVE on the FanCode app and website. 


    The India and Qatar clash will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

