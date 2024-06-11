Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?

The final round of fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup second round qualifiers are on which will determined some spots for third round and automatically qualify for the next AFC Asian Cup.

India is facing Qatar away from home and will need a win to make it to the third round for the very first time in its history.

However, before the final round of fixtures, several nations from the Asian continent have booked their places in the third round. India currently second with six points edging out Afghanistan on goal difference.

ALSO READ | How can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 third round?

Here’s list of nations FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from every group of Asia

Group A

Qatar (Qualified)

India* (Qatar 0-1 India)

Afghanistan* (Kuwait 0-0 Afghanistan)

Group B

Japan (Qualified)

Syria

North Korea

Group C

South Korea (Qualified)

China (Qualified)

Group D

Oman (Qualified)

Kyrgyzstan*

Malaysia*

Group E

Iran (Qualified)

Uzbekistan (Qualified)

Group F

Iraq (Qualified)

Indonesia (Qualified)

Group G

Saudi Arabia (Qualified)

Jordan*

Tajikistan*

Group H

UAE (Qualified)

Bahrain (Qualified)

Group I

Australia (Qualified)

Palestine*

Lebanon*

*Teams in contention to qualify