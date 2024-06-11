MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?

India is currently playing against Qatar in its last match of second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 21:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Qatar’s Nabil Irfan in action with India’s Jay Gupta.
Qatar’s Nabil Irfan in action with India’s Jay Gupta. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Qatar’s Nabil Irfan in action with India’s Jay Gupta. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The final round of fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup second round qualifiers are on which will determined some spots for third round and automatically qualify for the next AFC Asian Cup.

India is facing Qatar away from home and will need a win to make it to the third round for the very first time in its history.

However, before the final round of fixtures, several nations from the Asian continent have booked their places in the third round. India currently second with six points edging out Afghanistan on goal difference.

ALSO READ | How can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 third round?

Here’s list of nations FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from every group of Asia

Group A

  • Qatar (Qualified)
  • India* (Qatar 0-1 India)
  • Afghanistan* (Kuwait 0-0 Afghanistan)

Group B

  • Japan (Qualified)
  • Syria
  • North Korea

Group C

  • South Korea (Qualified)
  • China (Qualified)

Group D

  • Oman (Qualified)
  • Kyrgyzstan*
  • Malaysia*

Group E

  • Iran (Qualified)
  • Uzbekistan (Qualified)

Group F

  • Iraq (Qualified)
  • Indonesia (Qualified)

Group G

  • Saudi Arabia (Qualified)
  • Jordan*
  • Tajikistan*

Group H

  • UAE (Qualified)
  • Bahrain (Qualified)

Group I

  • Australia (Qualified)
  • Palestine*
  • Lebanon*

*Teams in contention to qualify

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

India /

Qatar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 8/0 (1); Saim Ayub, Rizwan begin 107-run chase vs Canada
    Team Sportstar
  3. Qatar vs India LIVE score, QAT 0-1 IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier updates: Chhangte scores, Blue Tigers through to third round as things stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, North Korea qualifies for Asian Cup, India vs Qatar updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?
    Team Sportstar
  2. North Korea vs Myanmar: How can North Korea qualify for third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Poland ‘optimistic’ about Lewandowski’s recovery from injury before tournament opener
    AFP
  4. Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Germany midfielder Pavlovic out of training camp with illness ahead of tournament opener
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 8/0 (1); Saim Ayub, Rizwan begin 107-run chase vs Canada
    Team Sportstar
  3. Qatar vs India LIVE score, QAT 0-1 IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier updates: Chhangte scores, Blue Tigers through to third round as things stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, North Korea qualifies for Asian Cup, India vs Qatar updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment