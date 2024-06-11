MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Controversy erupts as Qatar’s equaliser given despite ball rolling out of play

Qatar’s equaliser against India in the second half was given by the referee despite the ball going out of play, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 22:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Qatar’s Khaled Ali Binsabaa in action with India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Doha.
Qatar’s Khaled Ali Binsabaa in action with India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Doha. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Qatar’s Khaled Ali Binsabaa in action with India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Doha. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Qatar’s equaliser against India in the second half was given by the referee despite the ball going out of play, as seen on telecast, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

In the 73rd minute, Abdullah Alahrak’s free-kick saw Yousef Ayem attempt an header, which was saved by India, but as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, India’s goalkeeper lied down, seeing the ball roll out of play, Hashmi Hussein kicked it into play with Aymen slotting it into the net.

Why were the Indian players protesting?

Since the ball had visibly rolled out of play, the game should have stopped and then resumed with either a goalkick or a corner-kick depending on the last player who had contact with the ball.

In this case, Sandhu touched the ball last and the Indian players expected the referee to blow for a corner kick and hence let their guard down and were relaxed, which is why the players started protesting when Qatar continued playing.

Does Qatar have a case?

According to the International Football Association Board, ‘the ball is out of play if it is wholly passed over the goal line or touchline on the ground or in the air.’

Qatar could have a case saying that the ball was not out of play entirely and the ball was tangentially touching the touchline and was not out of play.

Since the 2nd round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers has no VAR, the goal was awarded by the referee and his decision could not be reversed.

Has this happened before in FIFA World Cups?

In the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Japan and Germany clashed in the group stage as the former emerged victorious after a controversial winning goal was awarded by VAR to Japan.

Kaoru Mitoma raced to save a ball from going out of bounds behind the net, and hit a pass to teammate Ao Tanaka to banged it home, the refs initially judged that the ball had gone out before Mitomo crossed it.

While the replays seemed to show the ball was out, VAR reversed the call and gave Japan the deciding goal.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Controversy erupts as Qatar’s equaliser given despite ball rolling out of play
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India suffers controversial exit after 1-2 loss against Qatar
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs CAN Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beats Canada by seven wickets to remain alive in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs CAN, T20 World Cup: Pakistan crushes Canada by 7 wickets to stay alive
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Controversy erupts as Qatar’s equaliser given despite ball rolling out of play
    Team Sportstar
  2. Czech Republic at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
    Team Sportstar
  3. Georgia at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
    Team Sportstar
  4. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Controversy erupts as Qatar’s equaliser given despite ball rolling out of play
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India suffers controversial exit after 1-2 loss against Qatar
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs CAN Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beats Canada by seven wickets to remain alive in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Which teams have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 third round qualifiers from Asia?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs CAN, T20 World Cup: Pakistan crushes Canada by 7 wickets to stay alive
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment