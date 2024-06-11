MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bowl; Saim Ayub in PAK playing XI

PAK vs CAN: Catch the live score updates from the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Updated : Jun 11, 2024 19:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Pakistan faces Canada in a must-win match on Tuesday in New York.
Pakistan faces Canada in a must-win match on Tuesday in New York.
lightbox-info

Pakistan faces Canada in a must-win match on Tuesday in New York.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada, being held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

  • June 11, 2024 19:39
    CANADA PLAYING XI

    Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon. 

  • June 11, 2024 19:39
    PAKISTAN PLAYING XI

    Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir. 

  • June 11, 2024 19:32
    TOSS TIME

    Pakistan wins the toss and elects to bowl. Babar Azam says Saim Ayub comes into the XI. 

  • June 11, 2024 19:12
    Pakistan on the brink of an early exit

    T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs PAK: India moves to top of table; Pakistan on brink of exit

    T20 World Cup 2024: India picked up its second win of the tournament and solidified its chances of making the Super 8.

  • June 11, 2024 19:08
    What’s at stake today?

    Everything. For Pakistan, especially. It’s a do-or-die game for Pakistan, which is coming off defeats against USA and India. A win today will keep it alive in the tournament, but just about. It will then keenly watch the USA vs Ireland game on June 14, because in case USA wins that contest, Pakistan will not be able to progress any further in the tournament. 

  • June 11, 2024 18:02
    Spinners in Nassau, New York

    Matches: 6

    Wickets: 14

    Economy: 6.06

    Average: 20.50

    BBI: 3/27 

  • June 11, 2024 18:00
    Pacers in Nassau, New York

    Matches: 6

    Wickets: 64

    Economy: 5.50

    Average: 15.00

    BBI: 4/7 

  • June 11, 2024 17:43
    Batting stats in Nassau, New York

    Matches: 6

    Average: 13.92

    Strike Rate: 88.49

    Highest: 59*

  • June 11, 2024 17:20
    PAK vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Team

    WKs: Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Shreyas Movva

    Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Nicholas Kirton 

    All-rounders: Dilon Heyliger, Imad Wasim

    Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah (c), Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

  • June 11, 2024 17:09
    Will Pakistan make better decisions today?

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kirsten admits poor decision making after India prevails over Pakistan in New York

    India was bowled out for 119, its lowest-ever score against Pakistan in a T20 game, but won by six wickets after its rival fell just short.

  • June 11, 2024 17:01
    Agree with Shahid Afridi?

    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar should make way for Fakhar at the top, says Shahid Afridi

    Former captain Shahid Afridi has proposed couple of changes to the Pakistan playing eleven following the dramatic loss to India in the T20 World Cup and he also wants skipper Babar Azam to drop down to No.3 to accommodate Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order.

  • June 11, 2024 16:56
    Canada Predicted XI

    Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

  • June 11, 2024 16:56
    Pakistan Predicted XI

    Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub/Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir. 

  • June 11, 2024 16:47
    THE SQUADS

    PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

    CANADA: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Rishiv Joshi, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (wk). 

