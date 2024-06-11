PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bowl; Saim Ayub in PAK playing XI

- June 11, 2024 19:39CANADA PLAYING XI
Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.
- June 11, 2024 19:39PAKISTAN PLAYING XI
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.
- June 11, 2024 19:32TOSS TIME
Pakistan wins the toss and elects to bowl. Babar Azam says Saim Ayub comes into the XI.
- June 11, 2024 19:08What’s at stake today?
Everything. For Pakistan, especially. It’s a do-or-die game for Pakistan, which is coming off defeats against USA and India. A win today will keep it alive in the tournament, but just about. It will then keenly watch the USA vs Ireland game on June 14, because in case USA wins that contest, Pakistan will not be able to progress any further in the tournament.
- June 11, 2024 18:02Spinners in Nassau, New York
Matches: 6
Wickets: 14
Economy: 6.06
Average: 20.50
BBI: 3/27
- June 11, 2024 18:00Pacers in Nassau, New York
Matches: 6
Wickets: 64
Economy: 5.50
Average: 15.00
BBI: 4/7
- June 11, 2024 17:43Batting stats in Nassau, New York
Matches: 6
Average: 13.92
Strike Rate: 88.49
Highest: 59*
- June 11, 2024 17:20PAK vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Team
WKs: Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Shreyas Movva
Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Nicholas Kirton
All-rounders: Dilon Heyliger, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah (c), Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf
- June 11, 2024 17:09Will Pakistan make better decisions today?
- June 11, 2024 17:01Agree with Shahid Afridi?
T20 World Cup 2024: Babar should make way for Fakhar at the top, says Shahid Afridi
Former captain Shahid Afridi has proposed couple of changes to the Pakistan playing eleven following the dramatic loss to India in the T20 World Cup and he also wants skipper Babar Azam to drop down to No.3 to accommodate Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order.
- June 11, 2024 16:56Canada Predicted XI
Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.
- June 11, 2024 16:56Pakistan Predicted XI
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub/Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.
- June 11, 2024 16:47THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.
CANADA: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Rishiv Joshi, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (wk).
Latest on Sportstar
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, India looks to secure Asian Cup slot
- Qatar vs India LIVE score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers updates: Blue Tigers aim for third round qualification, IND v QAT, 9:15 PM kick-off
- PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bowl; Saim Ayub in PAK playing XI
- Qatar vs India: When and where to watch India’s final FIFA World Cup qualifier match?
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE