Pakistan opening batter Mohammad Rizwan registered the slowest fifty in T20 World Cup history during his team’s seven-wicket win over Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday.

Rizwan reached his half-century off 52 balls. Previously, the slowest fifty in T20 World Cups was David Miller’s 50-ball half-century against Netherlands earlier in the tournament in New York.

However, Rizwan’s sedate knock was crucial in the context of the match as teams have struggled to score at the venue in the tournament. Chasing a 107-run target, Pakistan lost opener Saim Ayub in the fifth over before Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam struck a 63-run partnership for the second wicket to take their team to safety.

Rizwan also equalled Babar’s record for most 50-plus scores for Pakistan in T20 World Cup cricket as he notched up his fifth such knock in the tournament’s history. The wicketkeeper-batter also drew level (30) with India skipper Rohit Sharma for most 50-plus scores as opener in all T20Is.

SLOWEST FIFTIES IN T20 WORLD CUP HISTORY