USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: “We knew, Hardik was going to come good,” says India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

“Hardik’s confidence in his ability was never in doubt. Sometimes you don’t get into the rhythm, no matter what you do. You’re bowling consistently, but you just cannot get into a rhythm,” Mhambrey said on the eve of India’s clash against USA.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 23:29 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey during a press conference at the Cantiague Park in New York, ahead of the match against Pakistan.
Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey during a press conference at the Cantiague Park in New York, ahead of the match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey during a press conference at the Cantiague Park in New York, ahead of the match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stated that despite Hardik Pandya’s poor run in IPL 2024, his work ethic and confidence did not take a hit. Pandya has made a turnaround in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup here, taking five wickets in two matches.

“Hardik’s confidence in his ability was never in doubt. Sometimes you don’t get into the rhythm, no matter what you do. You’re bowling consistently, but you just cannot get into a rhythm. His work ethic was the same. We knew he was going to come good,” Mhambrey said on the eve of India’s clash against USA.

Mhambrey praised USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, who earned his stripes as a First Class cricketer for Mumbai.

“I am extremely happy for him. I remember Saurabh played a couple of games for us (Mumbai), even though it was after my time. It is not an easy decision to leave India, but he has been successful. He gives hope to others. It tells people in India that if you don’t make it in India, you can make it elsewhere. I have read that he works for Oracle. He is a semi-professional cricketer. That is not easy,” Mhambrey said.

The 51-year-old said India’s bowling performance against Pakistan is one of the finest in recent times. “The context of the game, the World Cup, the way we handled the pressure... This was right up there as a great bowling performance,” Mhambrey said.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Hardik Pandya /

Paras Mhambrey /

India /

USA

