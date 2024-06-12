T20 World Cup 2024: There’s a crucial need for proper education on preparing wickets, says former WI captain Denesh Ramdin

Former West Indies captain, the wicketkeeper-batter Denesh Ramdin, feels the standards of first-class cricket must improve in the Caribbean islands to produce world-class Test players.

Ramdin, who played 74 Tests, 139 ODIs and 71 T20Is, feels negotiation and flexibility from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) are crucial to balance players’ participation in various leagues with international commitments.

In a chat with Sportstar on a rainy afternoon in San Fernando, Trinidad, Ramdin looks back at his career, the dilemmas facing West Indies cricket and more.

Tell us a bit about your early days in Trinidad...

I grew up in the small village of Preysal in Trinidad, which has a remarkable history of producing West Indies cricket players. Notable former players from our village include off-spinner Rangy Nanan and left-arm wrist-spinner Inshan Ali, representing the West Indies. This tradition of excellence has continued with players like me and Ravi Rampaul. Our primary school, Preysal Government School, has played a significant role in nurturing and developing national players, contributing to the village’s impressive record of producing international cricket talent.

Has the first-class structure improved in the Caribbean since your playing days?

I wouldn’t say that; in fact, it has dropped significantly when you consider the number of games played compared to other countries. In our first-class system, we play around seven or eight red-ball games per season, whereas other countries play between 12 and 15. Throughout three seasons, this amounts to more than 40 games for them, while we only play about 20 odd. This discrepancy creates a significant gap in experience and development. Additionally, some of our pitches differ from elsewhere, often being slower. Although there have been efforts to change this, the limited number of games means that even if a player performs well and catches the selector’s eye, they may lack the necessary experience for higher levels of cricket. Back in the day, we also played around seven to eight red-ball games per season, so over five years, a player would have around 30 to 35 games under their belt. However, one had to be exceptional to advance to the next level.

There’s been a lot of chatter around the deteriorating quality of pitches here in the West Indies...

Wickets like those in Barbados are excellent, but there’s a crucial need for proper education on preparing wickets, especially those with grass, to avoid intimidating some of the batters. In places like Guyana, Trinidad, and smaller islands; players are not accustomed to seeing grass on the wicket. However, there’s been a shift towards having grass on wickets so players can adapt to conditions like those in Australia or South Africa. I found playing abroad more comfortable and challenging at home. Often, we would request a specific type of wicket but receive something entirely different. For example, we’d go into a game with four fast bowlers only to find a wicket without any grass. Conversely, we once played a game in Hamilton [2013, 3rd Test], New Zealand, on a wicket with so much grass, but Sunil Narine still managed to take six wickets. Other countries prepare their wickets to suit their players, but in the Caribbean, we tend to do the opposite. While there have been some changes, there’s still a lot of progress to be made. When we played against Australia [in 2015], we wanted to host the matches in Guyana and Trinidad, but they [the WICB] took them to Dominica and Jamaica, where the wickets were more suited to the Australians due to the bounce. These decisions can be quite challenging for us. For instance, when we tour England, they often schedule the series to start in some of the coldest places, adding another layer of difficulty.

How did you manage the diversity among players from different Caribbean nations in the West Indies cricket team?

It’s always challenging because everyone comes from different backgrounds. The Guyanese are generally quiet, while the Bajans are very loud and aggressive. Trinidadians, on the other hand, are more easygoing and fall somewhere in the middle. Bringing all these groups together was a challenge, but we played hard cricket on the field. Off the field, everyone had their interests and priorities. I received support from senior players like Marlon Samuels, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Chris Gayle, and Dwayne Bravo. Despite the differences, we managed to work well together. The bond isn’t as strong anymore due to the amount of franchise cricket played and the financial benefits available today. Players come together for one series but might miss a few after that, causing a loss of camaraderie. When I was captain, I emphasised the importance of setting aside differences and uniting for the sake of West Indies cricket. I reminded the team that we were playing not for Trinidad, Jamaica, or Barbados but for the people of the entire Caribbean.

The country vs. club debate has been a sore thumb for the Caribbean players for a long time now. What do you make of it?

The financial background of players will always influence their decisions. Many Caribbean players come from humble beginnings, and upon reaching the big stage, especially in the IPL, they earn substantial sums of money. They often have no choice but to pursue these opportunities. While they play for the West Indies, the lure of lucrative leagues like the IPL, American Premier League, and Major League Cricket is strong. I’m pleased that players can earn a good income, but I’ve seen many in the past sacrifice their careers for West Indies cricket and end up facing hardships. Ideally, their first choice is to play for the West Indies, but they also need to secure an income that will support them and their families after their playing days are over.

Your toughest tour as a player?

My first tour to Australia [in 2005] was challenging because we faced top players like Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Shane Warne, and Brett Lee, who were at the peak of their game. I think I performed well in that series, along with Dwayne Bravo, who scored his second Test hundred on that tour. The wickets in Australia were good, as the ball would come on nicely when pitched up, allowing us to play straight through the line. However, the real challenge was facing legendary bowlers like Warne, whom I had grown up watching on TV. Playing against them in Australia was an amazing experience. Facing Warne, especially with Ponting on the field sledging, can be quite intimidating. You strive to handle the situation as best as possible, ensuring it doesn’t overwhelm you. Both you and the opponent are human and prone to mistakes, so the key is to wait for the bad balls and limit the ways you can get out by playing low-risk shots.

Who was your closest friend in the West Indies team?

When I started, Ramnaresh Sarwan took me under his wing like a brother. We’d go out for dinner and talk extensively about cricket—how I could benefit, how I could improve, all those little details. He always emphasised that there’s life after cricket and that your career goes by faster than you think. Now, looking back, it’s hard to believe 15 years have passed so quickly. While on tour, you miss your family, friends, and even Christmas. But ultimately, you realise you’ve given your all, putting your best foot forward. I feel I did everything I could during my time in cricket.

West Indies’ Denesh Ramdin holds a note for Sir Vivian Richards that said, “Yea Viv, Talk Nah” after reaching his 100 during the 4th day of the third Test match against England at Edgbaston. | Photo Credit: AP

Let’s go back in time and talk about your message to Sir Viv!

Everyone must make decisions and face the consequences of their actions. I was content with mine. He said some things that prompted a reaction from me. However, when we met later, we chatted about it and shared a good laugh. I had written down those comments — “Yea Viv, Talk Nah” — and kept them in my pocket since the beginning of the game at Edgbaston. When I got out in Trent Bridge, he remarked that I needed to move on and not perform at that level. So, I found the newspaper clip, read it, and went to my room to practise for the next couple of days. I focussed on ways I was getting out and worked to limit my vulnerabilities. As the game progressed, Tino Best came in and batted well, which took the pressure off me. I remember looking at the scoreboard when I was on 97 or something like that, and I just kept going. Eventually, I scored a century...

You won two T20 World Cups with the West Indies. Which one was more special?

I’d probably say 2016. It was tough when we had disagreements with the WICB board, particularly with the president’s decisions that left the players uncomfortable and unhappy. We weren’t allowed to discuss and plan the way forward for West Indies cricket. Despite this, we planned to put aside these issues, focus on winning the World Cup, and do it for our families and people back home. Everyone, including Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle, and Andre Russell, was determined and united. We made decisions collectively, from who should open to where each player should bat and bowl. It turned out to be one of the best teams we’ve played with in terms of cohesion. While we didn’t expect to chase so much in the last over of the finals, Carlos Brathwaite did the unthinkable, didn’t he? (smiles) I knew what he could have done as a player, but striking four consecutive sixes was phenomenal. After the third six, I ran out on the field thinking we won the game, and everyone was calling me back! I don’t think people will ever see a World Cup final like that again.

How can WICB make things easier for its players at a time when the calendar is overflowing with franchise cricket?

I believe there could be more flexibility from the board, understanding that they can reach agreements with the players. While financial issues may arise, it’s essential to find a balance through negotiation. Of course, the desire is to field the best team for every series, but with the rise of various leagues, players often prioritise these opportunities over domestic matches. It’s about finding a compromise and understanding which series players are available for. If the board can accommodate the IPL window, for example, players would be more inclined to participate and return for international matches. With multiple tournaments, including back-to-back World Cups, there should be sufficient revenue to support the players. Proper dialogue is key to resolving these issues and ensuring the players’ well-being.

Do you have any regrets?

Reflecting on my career, I believe I could have dedicated more time to physical training, especially considering the various formats I was playing. At the time, I was involved in all three formats of the game. Additionally, I think I could have understood my game better, perhaps at around age 30, and adjusted sooner. After being dropped following the series in Australia (in 2015), I returned to first-class cricket and performed well, making significant runs at ages 31 and 32. It was during this period that I gained a deeper understanding of the game and refined my skills in batting and wicket-keeping. But the selectors had decided to move on.